'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton issues an apology after Amy Slaton's drama in limo

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton criticizes Amy Slaton for her 'reckless' attitude

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton recently shared a video defending herself for mistreating her sister, Amy Slaton. She also apologized to her viewers. The apology video came after Amy and Tammy's crazy drunk night out. The sisters booked a Limo for their fun night and Amy was flirting with the driver. However, Tammy yelled at Amy for being rude to her and farting in the backseat.

She reflected on the hate that she has been receiving lately and insisted that there's a backstory to it. She claimed while they were enjoying juice during the episode, Amy was already drunk before the camera started rolling. Tammy shared that Amy was embarrassing her with her immature behavior. She asked the driver what the sausage looked like and then spilled the food everywhere.

Amy insisted that she loves Amy to death and apologized for the way she treated her sister. She added, "I'm sorry for the names I called her but at the same time she was reckless and didn't care about nothing." She concluded the video noting, "I'm sorry Amy. I do love you but I have to be honest and truly for myself."

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton shares concern for her sister Amy Slaton

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton noted in her apology video that she was concerned for her sister, Amy Slaton, as she was dating Kevin when the episode was filmed. She noted that he wasn't a good guy and Amy started drinking a lot during their relationship. However, Amy was right with her concerns as he allegedly cheated on her.

Amy and Kevin started dating in February 2024 and parted ways just a month after making their relationship official. Multiple women started commenting under Amy's social media post about Kevin DMing them. Kevin was also accused of offering to pay for their flights to come and meet him. Amy later found out that he was just using Amy for fame.

Tammy Slaton accused of being jealous of Amy Slaton's success

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton has recently reached an impressive milestone in her weight loss journey. She has notably shed over 500lb and is expected to drop more weight. Meanwhile, Amy Slaton has also dropped major weight and has a leaner physique than he sister. However, Tammy has recently been filmed showing rude behavior towards her sibling.

Multiple viewers accused Tammy of being jealous of Amy's success and happy life. Tammy has been accused of hating to see Amy enjoying life without having to work hard to lose weight. Additionally, she has also been rude towards Amanda Halterman.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton worries London trip will tear siblings apart

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 siblings have recently embarked on a London trip to explore their ancestry while having fun. The trip came during Tammy Slaton's ongoing drama with her sisters Amy Slaton and Amanda Halterman. However, Amy sparked concern that the family vacation might tear them apart.

Tammy didn't want to go on the trip but she was left with no choice. However, Amy noted in the preview of the upcoming episode that the trip could make things better for them, or have the opposite result. Despite the concerns, the teaser showed the Slaton siblings enjoying each others' company during the vacation.