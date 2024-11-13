‘1000-lb Sisters’ star Amanda Halterman’s bold move triggers mixed emotions in family

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amanda Halterman revealed that she has decided to move to Florida to live with her boyfriend, RJ

During the latest episode of '1000-lb Sisters' Season 6, Amanda Halterman shared a piece of big news with her siblings! While enjoying dinner with her family, she stunned them by announcing, "Guys I'm leaving Kentucky. I'm out."

"So the news is that I'm going to be relocating to Florida. I've been seeing someone named RJ for several months now and he lives in Florida. I definitely feel like RJ is the one but long distance is not working," she shared in a confessional. The TLC star further added, "In order for us to continue our relationship and see where it'll go we have to be together but RJ is not the only reason I'm leaving. With all the sh*t that's happening all the drama with the family. It's time for me to go because my family is fu**ing draining and I'm just to a point in my life where I need peace."

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton broke down in tears after Amanda Halterman's big news

While '1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton seemed unfazed by Amanda's move, Amy Slaton couldn't hold back her tears. Meanwhile, Chris Combs chose to leave the room, needing some time to process the news.

"So Amanda announces that she's moving to Florida and everybody else is upset and I'm like bye b**ch unless I have to deal with it," Tammy said in a confessional. Soon after, Amanda attempted to console an emotional Amy, telling her, "Amy dry your eyes. Life happens it's going to be all right," to which Amy replied, "What just happened? I need a break."

'1000-lb Sisters' star Chris Combs asks Amanda Halterman to go easy on Tammy Slaton

During the doctor's appointment, both Chris Combs and Tammy Slaton were asked by Dr Turner to lose more weight to qualify for skin removal surgery. After the disappointing doctor's visit, Chris asked Amanda to go easy on Tammy but Amanda wasn't in a mood to be nice to her sister.

"Well hopefully with Amy having this dinner. We can start pointing in the right direction of everybody being in a half a** good place," Chris told Amanda to which she responded by saying, "Yeah. We'll see." "I'm going to come over to Amy's house we going to have a little get-together but as far as being there and kissing her a** I'm done with that," Amanda said. On the other hand, Chris added, "I ain't asking you or telling you that you had to kiss anybody's a**."

Amanda chimed in, "It's not I feel like everybody expects me to kiss Tammy's a** because she always throws a fit she always gets what she wants." "My family can suggest that I reconcile with Tammy but a reconciliation is not in the books for me. I'm done," Amanda shared in a confessional.

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on TLC.