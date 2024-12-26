'1000-Lb Sisters' star Amanda Halterman looks incredible in new photos amid weight loss journey

Amanda Halterman has recently lost 31 pounds, bringing her weight down to 268 pounds

Amanda Halterman from '1000-Lb Sisters' just served a whole new level of extra! The TLC star appeared in an Instagram Live sporting a fresh, hella confident new look. She didn't attach a caption to the post, but her stylish appearance said volumes. And for one, people couldn't stop raving about her chic glasses that many say are giving "sexy librarian" vibes.

During the livestream, Amanda opened up about her life; she shared updates about her family and her plans for the holidays. She told her followers her sons will spend Christmas with friends and partners, but they get a big family dinner on December 26. Amanda also shared her New Year's plans which were to leave all toxic relations with her siblings behind and forge healthy bonds- a much-relieved welcome from all the dramas in the last season.

Amanda's transformation, however, is in itself a great feat, a result of determination coupled with multiple surgeries. She underwent bariatric surgery well over a decade ago because her weight was starting to complicate her health and limit her quality of life. She lost a good chunk of weight initially, like most people who undergo bariatric surgery, but eventually came back up. Eventually, the weight crept back on, and Amanda was back to square one.

In March 2023, Amanda set out once more to wrestle back control of her health with a second surgery for bariatric surgery; this time, she knew from experience just how much dedication and hard work it would be to make lasting results. It's not just the surgeries, but she has lived a different life since the start of the surgeries-the after-surgery mindset, the eating, and exercising. Amanda has shared how her mindset, diet, and exercise have changed since the procedures, even though setbacks like her knee injury temporarily slowed her progress.

The most amazing thing, though, is how Amanda faces those challenges head-on, even when it comes to plateaus in her weight loss. After her latest surgery, Amanda lost weight steadily, and on a weigh-in on '1000-Lb Sisters' Season 6, she said she had gone from 299 pounds to 268 pounds.

Recent years have brought significant changes into Amanda's love life too. Immediately after her divorce from Jason Halterman in 2022, she started dating RJ Thompson and has already considered relocating to Florida for her boyfriend. However, Amanda reported that RJ ghosted her, thus ending their romantic affair in a rather abrupt way, according to Screenrant.

Despite this setback, Amanda seems to have moved on and is now hinting at a new romance. She recently shared an Instagram post where she had shared a meal, saying, "He knows he's spoiled ????????". Suggesting her new partner had cooked for her. Her other post was a selfie with the caption, "What I look like when I look at him ????????????????????????." While Amanda hasn't publicly disclosed details about her new partner, these posts suggest she's happy and moving forward positively.

Amanda's openness and confident style have obviously struck a chord with fans, who love that she is glowing up inside and out. And while '1000-Lb Sisters' is currently off the air, Amanda's engaging updates on social media keep viewers connected to her journey.