Inside Amanda Halterman's dating life: '1000-lb Sisters' star drops hint at her new romance

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amanda Halterman has seemingly dated a new mystery man after her dramatic split with RJ Thompson. Amanda was all over RJ and ditched her family just to live with her now ex-beau after meeting him online on a dating site. RJ notably ghosted her leaving the reality star devastated.

However, Amanda seemed to be moved on from the betrayal and has already been into a new relationship. She is yet to share a photo of her new man but she has dropped a series of hints teasing her new romance. Amanda's new beau seemingly knew all the ways to impress the reality star and cooked for her. She shared a photo of a meal and wrote, "He knows he’s spoiled 😉😘."

In a separate Instagram post, Amanda shared her selfie and teased in the caption, "What I look like when I look at him 👀🤪🤤🤣🤣🤣." Amanda is seemingly playing about her new romance and taking it slow with him after her past betrayal. However, fans soon expect her to drop photos with her new beau making things official.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amanda Halterman is in a new relationship

Is Amanda Halterman still living in Florida?

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amanda Halterman has returned to her hometown Kentucky after breaking up with RJ Thompson. The reality star was thrilled to move in with RJ in Florida which created chaos in the Slaton family. Amanda's siblings were against her idea and didn't want their family to split.

However, Amanda has recently shared in her Instagram comment that she has moved back to her hometown with her family. Before leaving Florida, she shared glimpses of some of the places she had visited and wrote, "So thankful for signs from God letting me know to keep pushing." She is seemingly currently living with Amy Slaton as she spends time with her sons. Additionally, Amanda appears to spend holidays with her family.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amanda Halterman struggles to find love after her divorce. She has been married to Jason Halterman but filed for a divorce in 2020. The ex-couple cited compatibility issues in their marital life as a reason for their divorce. There aren't many details available for Amanda's marital drama but she finalized her divorce in 2022.

Amanda reportedly receives $250 per month as spousal support from her ex-husband. However, she moved on with RJ Thompson after her divorce which also had a tragic ending. The reality star revealed on her social media that RJ visited his home to see his family but he never returned to Kentucky or tried to contact her.