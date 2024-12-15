'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross drops a hint about her secret romance

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross inappropriately touched Scott Bagwill

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross is known for being open about her personal life and interests. Recently, during her skin removal surgery, the TLC star mentioned multiple times how eager she was to hook up. After receiving the green light from her doctor, Vannessa even confessed that she had already been intimate with someone. However, she kept the identity of her mystery man under wraps.

A recent episode of the reality show sparked speculation that Scott Bagwill could be the mystery man. In one scene, while Scott was celebrating the approval for his own skin removal surgery, Vannessa was seen inappropriately touching his chest. The awkward moment left Scott visibly uncomfortable and led to some debate about the nature of their relationship. However, Vannessa has previously stated that Scott isn’t her type, making it unlikely that they are romantically involved. Considering Scott’s reaction and Vannessa’s preferences, it seems the identity of her mystery man remains a secret for now.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross raises dating rumors (@tlc)

Vannessa Cross opens up about Scott Bagwill

During a private confessional on '1000-lb Best Friends', Vannessa addressed the dating rumors involving her and Scott, clarifying that she prefers "dark meat," effectively ruling out Scott as a romantic prospect. It seems the two share a more platonic, friendly bond rather than any romantic connection. Some even speculate that Vannessa’s concern for Scott reflects more of a "quirky" aunt or older sister dynamic.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vanessa Cross shares a friendly bond with Scott Bagwill (@tlc)

Vannessa Cross clashes with Meghan Crumpler in a heated argument

During a recent episode of '1000-lb Best Friends', Vannessa and Meghan Crumpler got into an intense argument where Vannessa seemed intent on pushing Meghan's buttons. The disagreement centered around whether Scott should eat fried chicken. Meghan suggested Scott could have it if he removed the skin, but Vannessa strongly opposed the idea and harshly criticized her suggestion. Instead, she proposed Scott eat ribs, which could be even less healthy due to the sauce. The heated exchange ultimately led to both Scott and Meghan walking out.

'1000-lb Best Friends' stars Meghan Crumpler and Vannessa Cross are feuding (@tlc)

What's happening between Scott Bagwill and Meghan Crumpler?

While Scott may only share a platonic friendship with Vannessa, his connection with Meghan appears to be more than just friendly. The two have often sparked romance rumors, especially after the pole dancing lesson where Meghan was seen eyeing Scott. There have been other moments too, such as when Scott gifted Meghan a cat floatie for her to use while swimming. Meghan even visited his home to offer guidance and spend quality time together. These instances have raised eyebrows about a possible romance brewing between them.

Meghan Crumpler and Scott Bagwill stir romance rumors (Instagram/@meghan_1000lbbestfriends, @tlc)

'1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 airs on Tuesdays at 10/9c on TLC.