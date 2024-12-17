Of all the cameos Taylor Sheridan has made, this one might be the worst yet

Besides writing, Taylor Sheridan made quite a news with his cameos in his own shows

Taylor Sheridan is a multitalented man who not only spreads magic with his amazing writing skills but also mesmerizes with his talent as an equestrian. Sheridan is celebrated as the creative brainchild behind blockbuster hits like 'Yellowstone,' '1883,' and '1923,' to name a few.

Acting is another talent Sheridan holds close to his heart, often making memorable cameos in his shows. While his 'Yellowstone' cameo generated quite a buzz, his other appearances have sparked just as much conversation, if not more. So, without further ado, let’s dive in and explore Sheridan’s notable cameos in his shows

1. Yellowstone

Taylor Sheridan in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount)

One of the biggest criticisms Yellowstone's final season has to face is the seemingly unnecessary appearance of Sheridan's character, Travis Wheatley. While Sheridan has been making regular appearances in the Western drama, nothing irked fans more than seeing a minor character like Travis eating out a significant chunk of an episode, and that too at such a crucial stage. Most of the time, Travis is shown partying, trying to act cool, and awkwardly flirting with women half his age, including Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly).

Not only that, but Bella Hadid also appears as Travis' girlfriend, adding insult to injury. Out of all the cameos Sheridan has made over the years, his cameo in 'Yellowstone' has to be the worst one. Rather than feeling natural, it comes across as forced—almost shoved in the fans' faces—despite no one particularly wanting to see him.

2. 1883

Taylor Sheridan in a still from '1883'(YouTube/@looper)

Sheridan also made an appearance in the 'Yellowstone' prequel '1883,' where he played the character of a real-life rancher, Charles Goodnight. Sheridan first appeared in Episode 7 of '1883' as Goodnight, where he is portrayed as a mysterious acquaintance of Shea (Sam Elliott) and Thomas (LaMonica Garrett).

Armed with military skills, Charles saves Shea, Thomas, and James (Tim McGraw) from cattle thieves. Sheridan sported a noticeably different look for the cameo, donning a thick beard that made him nearly unrecognizable.

3. Lioness

Zoe Saldana and Taylor Sheridan in a still from 'Special Ops: Lioness' Season 2 (YouTube/@valyriansteel)

Sheridan also made waves with his cameo in 'Special Ops: Lioness' Season 2, appearing at a critical moment as Delta Force operator Cody Spears.

Cody is seen leading the mission throughout the episode while also killing enemies. Not only that, Spears also delivers a memorable line: 'Beware the old soldier. He’s old for a reason,' making her cameo one of the best. Sheridan then made a brief appearance in Episode 2 before his character departed for another mission offscreen.