'Yellowstone' Season 5 just delivered one of its most heartbreaking moments yet

Following the shocking murder of Sarah Atwood, 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12 features yet another death of a fan-favorite character

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

Keeping its tradition of delivering heart-pounding casualties, 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12 features yet another tragic demise of a fan-favorite character. Season 5 of Taylor Sheridan's western-neo series kicked off with the sensational death of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), which was followed by the jaw-dropping killing of Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri).

Given that the ongoing season is the last one, there was high anticipation, with fans anticipating happy endings for their favorite characters; however, the latest death in Episode 12 has to be one of the saddest and does leave an emotional void that will be too hard to fill for the avid 'Yellowstone' fans.

Who gets killed in Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12?

Denim Richards in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Pictures)

In a shocking turn of events, Dutton ranch hand Colby Mayfield (Denim Richards) bites the dust in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12. Colby, who can be categorised as a loyal hand, was introduced in Season 1's premiere episode. Not only that, Colby is the one lucky character who also enjoys a romantic angle in the show, with Teeter (Jen Landon) serving as his love interest. Duo's crackling chemistry was even evident in the latest episode, where Colby is seen playfully confessing his love for Teeter, which was reciprocated by her too. However, the duo were unaware of the tragedy that was about to strike them as Colby dies, leaving their love story incomplete, just like Sheridan's many other plot points.

It all commenced when Carter (Finn Little), who was unable to tame the man-eater horse, got cornered by the wild animal. Enters Colby, who tries to help Carter, but things take a turn for the worse from here on, as the horse becomes more agitated and stomps on Colby. Before Carter could make sense of the situation, things were out of hand, as Colby was already killed. The shocking death of Colby not only shakes Carter but the rest of the characters as well.

Fans are disheartened with Colby Mayfield's shocking death in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12?

Denim Richards in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Pictures)

As soon as the shocking death of Colby Mayfield is showcased in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12, fans were quick to share their opinions on X.

A fan said, "The loss of Colby stung pretty damn hard, if I’m being honest." Another added, "Nooooooooo, not Colby!" A fan said, "I’m so mad at this show. It was a great show and it’s went to crap. I don’t know what happened with Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner but they have taken one of the best shows ever and now it’s being ruined piece by piece. They could have at least let us have Colby and Teeter."

The loss of Colby stung pretty damn hard, if I’m being honest. #YellowstoneTV — CC (@Az49erGirl) December 2, 2024

I’m so mad at this show. It was a great show and it’s went to crap. I don’t know what happened with Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner but they have taken one of the best shows ever and now it’s being ruined piece by piece. They could have at least let us have Colby and Teeter. — GrokLaureate (@GrokLaureate) December 2, 2024

Another added, "I’m so hurt dammit Colby." Another said, "This makes me so sad! Loved him!" Meanwhile another fan added, "Nahhhh man. this was not cool. Should have had let Teeter and him have their moment."

I’m so hurt dammit Colby 😭😭😭😭😭#Yellowstone — Cassandra Meredith (@GMa1218) December 2, 2024

Nahhhh man. 😔 this was not cool. Should have had let Teeter and him have their moment. — Dave Rod (@Dave6Rod) December 2, 2024

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2

This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online