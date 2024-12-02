Kayce’s chilling threat could see all of 'Yellowstone' cast got completely postal

Kayce takes charge in 'Yellowstone' Season 5.

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

Those days are long gone when Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) was just a side character in the gripping world of cowboys, as 'Yellowstone' Season 5 has unveiled a new side of the beloved character. While through most of the runtime of 'Yellowstone,' Kayce's world is centered around his wife Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) and his ominous visions.

However, following John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) unfortunate death, Kayce steps up and resolves to hunt down his father's killers. With stakes rising high, the preview for 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12 indicates Kayce threatening a character, which is enough to speculate that more action and drama will surround Dutton's son in the upcoming episodes.

Who was Kayce Dutton threatening in the 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12 preview?

In the 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12 preview, it's evident that Kayce is threatening a character, saying, "You should be scared. I know everything.” Although it's unclear who Kayce is speaking to, we can assume it's Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley).

It could be possible that Kayce might have found Sarah Atwood's (Dawn Olivieri) involvement in the killing of John. However, as Atwood was mercilessly killed in Episode 11, Kayce might have concluded that Jamie and Atwood together conspired to kill off John.

Kayce Dutton to help Jamie Dutton in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12

Finding out Jamie plotted with Atwood to kill John will be a major setback for Kayce, but it will not deter him from taking down his enemies, and he will most likely use his adopted brother to do that. It looks like the storyline is heading toward the reconciliation of the Dutton siblings, ending with the trio taking down their enemies and preserving their legacy well and intact. While this is a far-fetched speculation, we can affirm that there are high chances of it coming true, mainly because Jamie has nowhere to turn to.

Jamie in Episode 12 will certainly be accused of Atwood's killing, mostly because he was the last one to talk to her, and not only that, Market Equities is also hell-bent on covering the murder conspiracy of John, and after Atwood, it's Jamie who is the biggest throne in their road. With both authorities and Market Equities after him, Jamie will likely turn to Kayce for help, and the latter will also see this as an opportunity to capture the real culprits. With that being said, with the series finale around the corner, it's high time the storyline ties the loose ends and we finally get to witness a spectacular goodbye to the beloved show.

