'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 11's shocking ending completely changed the show, for the better

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

Taylor Sheridan's flagship series 'Yellowstone' is finally back on track with an explosive twist that makes the wait for future episodes harder than ever. Originally premiered in 2018, 'Yellowstone' Season 5 is touted to be the final installment of the Western neo-drama, which has just three episodes left until its conclusion.

The first two episodes of 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 failed to make any impact, mainly due to the lack of any major development following the death of the central character John Dutton (Kevin Costner). However, with the bombshell twist in the latest episode, we can finally have a sigh of relief as the future of the show looks bright as a shining sun.

Who dies in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 11?

While 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 kicks off on a shocking note with the death of Dutton patriarch John, he is not the only one to bite the dust in the latest installment as the legal aid and seductress Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) also succumbs to the vicious scheming of Market Equities.

Atwood, who was introduced in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 1, had a major influence on Jamie Dutton's (Wes Bentley) growing hostility toward his adoptive family. After manipulating Jamie and getting John killed, Atwood is confident that things are in control until John's death case is reopened. Panicking, she tries to contact Grant Horton (Matt Gerald) but fails to get any responses. In the end, to bury the secret of John's death, Atwood is killed by assassins disguised as an ordinary couple.

New twist may improve 'Yellowstone' Season 5's trajectory

While on the surface, Atwood's death may look like a major blow to Jamie, but on closer look, it can have much more impact on the whole trajectory of the final season. As we already know, Jamie shares a strained relationship with his adoptive family, and Atwood is his only support system. With her gone, it appears that Jamie will leave no stone unturned to avenge her death. It's possible that once Jamie gets to know about the mastermind behind Atwood's death being none other than Market Equities and Horton, he may join forces with Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) to destroy the major firm.

While this speculation might look far-fetched, given Kayce and Beth's boiling anger toward Jamie, one cannot deny the fact that Jamie never actually wanted to kill John. Even when he discovered the news, he was shell-shocked. If both Beth and Kayce discover the fact that Jamie was never in favor of killing John, things might change for the better. This development will also allow the Dutton siblings to reunite with the goal of taking down Market Equities and honoring their father's long-lasting legacy.

Fans share their two cents on the explosive twist in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 11

After 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 11 made its premiere, fans shared their sentiments under a Reddit thread.

A fan said, "This is the best episode that Yellowstone has had in years and it still has some bad writing." Another added, "It's okay. Y'all can admit that was a fantastic episode."

A fan commented, "So far, this is pretty good. This almost feels like Yellowstone!" An avid fan shared, "At least things are happening! I'll take s--t happening instead of being trapped in a flashback, even if the shit is dumb!" Another said, "True, and more stuff has happened in this episode than the last two put together."

