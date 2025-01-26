‘Yellowstone’ finale set the stage as Taylor Sheridan keeps fans guessing about ‘6666’ timeline

The ‘Yellowstone’ finale sets the stage for a new chapter, seamlessly transitioning into its highly anticipated spin-off

The ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 finale closed some of the series’ oldest ongoing storylines while planting seeds for the much-awaited ‘6666’ spinoff. One such highlight was Teeter’s trip to Texas, which served as a possible precursor to her integral role in Taylor Sheridan’s growing universe. After a crazy season, Teeter takes a leap of faith and goes to the screen version of Travis Wheatley and offers to work for him on the famous 6666 Ranch. Teeter’s persistence is rewarded, and in the final scenes, she is shown to be arriving in Texas, where she reunites with another favorite of ‘Yellowstone’, Jimmy Hurdstrom, who had moved there earlier.

Life at the 6666 Ranch, though, isn’t always easy sailing. Immediately immersed into the fray, Teeter is saddled with riding an equally formidable mare called “Man Killer.” Not only is this hard on Teeter, but the encouraging smile on Jimmy’s face shows she is heading in the right direction; this new ride might be even as exciting as what she had inside the Dutton bunkhouse. Bringing familiar faces such as Teeter and Jimmy into the spinoff is creating a bridge between ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘6666’ as a reason fans have to keep following the next chapter. This is especially exciting as it gives her character a new beginning while shining a light on her cowboying skills within her home state of Texas.

While Sheridan hasn’t confirmed when the ‘6666’ spinoff will officially launch, the season 5 finale makes it clear that the groundwork has been laid. Meanwhile, executive producer Christina Voros revealed in an interview with TV Insider that Taylor Sheridan, the mastermind behind 'Yellowstone', is the only one who knows which stories he plans to tell and when. She mentioned that although some storylines have been closed in Yellowstone, Sheridan has “left some doors open” for future projects to expand in unexpected ways.

“I honestly don’t know how Taylor chooses to tell which stories he chooses to tell when,” Voros said. “I think he has closed a lot of doors on 'Yellowstone' this season. There are obviously characters that we will not see again because they have been dispatched. But I think he has left some doors open, and there are some doors that I can’t tell if they’re locked or not yet. But we will know when we cross through them.”

However, the much-anticipated spin-off has been stuck in development since its announcement in 2021. Contrary to the other Taylor Sheridan shows, such as ‘1883’ and ‘1923’, which were put together, ‘6666’ presents certain problems different from the others. The series will be filmed at the real Four Sixes ranch in Texas, a 260,000-acre ranch owned by the lead, Sheridan himself, according to FandomWire. This ranch is famous for its world-class horses and cowboys and is not merely a film location but also a working ranch, which supports many families. During his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sheridan explained filming on the property would require “special care” to avoid any interference with daily ranch operations. “That, for a number of reasons, needs a unique level of special care because this is a real place with real families working here. You have to respect the lineage. I’ve told [the studio] to be patient,” Sheridan said.

While Sheridan has permitted ‘Yellowstone’ to shoot a few scenes at the ranch, making it a full-time set for ‘6666’ would disrupt its operations. Other projects that Sheridan is working on include new seasons of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’, ‘Tulsa King’, and ‘1923’, which makes it difficult to give ‘6666’ precedence. For now, ‘6666’ remains on hold, but Sheridan has assured fans that the series will take time to honor the heritage of the ranch and the people connected to it.