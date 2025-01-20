Taylor Sheridan's one move with 'Landman' has fans convinced he's repeating a 'Yellowstone' blunder

Taylor Sheridan’s 'Landman' faces criticism for recycled ideas, product placement, and cringeworthy scenes, similar to 'Yellowstone'.

Taylor Sheridan seems to be stuck creatively after his troubles with 'Yellowstone'. Fans have pointed out serious flaws in his recent writing. One big issue is how Sheridan gave himself extended screen time as Travis Wheatley, a role fans didn’t really want. After 'Yellowstone' wrapped with a disappointing finale, Sheridan’s new project 'Landman' now has also been heavily criticized. The series finale, which aired on January 12, has been accused of copying 'Yellowstone'. Many characters and storylines feel like recycled ideas from Sheridan’s hit Western drama. Fans also dislike how 'Landman' relies too much on product placement, a problem 'Yellowstone' became infamous for in its later seasons, as reported by Fandom Wire.

Landman is one big TV series/ad/commercial for:



Dr Pepper

Mich Ultra pic.twitter.com/PKj6MiUjDS — Mark Gallo (@guhlo) November 21, 2024

Viewers have been vocal about the excessive ads in Sheridan’s shows. A Reddit fan noted brands like Michelob Ultra, Modelo, Levi’s, and Dr Pepper constantly appeared on-screen in 'Landman' too. In light of the same, they slammed, “Everything is ‘a dang ad’ in Sheridan’s shows.” Meanwhile, one quipped, "Can't wait to smoke some 'Landman' branded cigarettes and eat some frozen meal version of something they ate at that cafe." Another echoed, "Can’t wait for the 'Landman' frozen paella and The Patch’s chicken-fried steak."

Comment

byu/unbalancedcentrifuge from discussion

inYellowstonePN

'Yellowstone', starring Kevin Costner, also faced backlash for its blatant advertising. Fans often complained about how the show promoted products like Buffalo Trace whiskey, Coors beer, or even items from Sheridan’s own 6666 ranch. A viewer remarked, “Product placement is all that is left of 'Yellowstone'. Boy howdy a cowboy sure does like sleeping on Bol & Branch sheets and sending Shari’s Berries to his mother just in time for her birthday, yee-haw pass me a Cherry-Coke-Zero and some Pringle’s potato crisps.” As reported by Cowboy State Daily, one particularly ad-heavy episode of 'Yellowstone', had a viewer furious. They penned, “Wasted 30 minutes for product placement!!! If this continues, I think I won’t finish the series!”

Sheridan’s use of product placement also raises a bigger concern— the commercialization of art. Many fans believe that big-budget shows on platforms like Paramount+ should prioritize creative storytelling, especially since viewers pay for the service. One fan pointed out that even if Sheridan has to include ads to fund his shows, he should at least strike a better balance between storytelling and advertising— the ads shouldn’t overwhelm the narrative.

Michelle Randolph, Ali Larte, and Billy Bob Thornton in a still from 'Landman'. (Image Source: Paramount+)

Aside from the ad issue, 'Landman' also faced criticism for its many cringe-worthy or overly sexual scenes and portrayal of female characters that lacked any real depth. For now, Sheridan seems unwilling to address these complaints, despite fans voicing them across his projects. If he doesn’t change, viewers might lose interest in his future series. Both 'Yellowstone' and 'Landman' are currently available to stream— the former on Peacock, and the latter on Paramount+.