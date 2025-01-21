One ‘Big Bang Theory’ star could be Taylor Sheridan's perfect new female lead—and she’s ready for a Western

A beloved star from 'Big Bang Theory' is eager to star in a Western, and she’d be the ideal choice for Taylor Sheridan’s next strong female lead

Taylor Sheridan has become a household name of late and one standout feature of his work is the inclusion of strong, fearless female characters. A great example is Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton from 'Yellowstone', a character who is brave, bold, and utterly unforgettable. This trend isn’t limited to just one show. Sheridan has consistently featured powerful women in his projects. Zoe Saldana leads with intensity in 'Special Ops: Lioness'. Elizabeth Olsen plays a determined FBI agent in 'Wind River', helping to solve a chilling murder. Then there’s Emily Blunt in 'Sicario', whose portrayal as a strong yet vulnerable lead stunned the audience. While many doubted Sicario's success with a female lead, Blunt proved them wrong.

Over the years, Sheridan has worked with some incredible actresses, including Helen Mirren, Ali Larter, and others. But who might he work with next? Rumor has it that one 'The Big Bang Theory' actress wants to join SheridanVerse, as reported by FandomWire. Best known for her role as Penny, Kaley Cuoco charmed audiences with her humor and relatability in 'The Big Bang Theory' and proved her versatility with a fierce performance in the thriller 'The Flight Attendant'.

Sheridan has several upcoming projects, including '6666', 'Empire of the Summer Moon', and 'The Madison', and Cuoco seems like a natural fit for one of these. She has the talent, the screen presence, and the charisma to shine as one of his signature strong female leads. Interestingly, Cuoco herself has expressed her desire to take on a Western role. In an interview with The Associated Press, she said, "[I would like to act in] a Western. And they should put me in one because I ride horses, OK? I’m a country girl at heart. I think an old-school Western would kind of be really up my alley and would be so fun, I’m so comfortable in that genre and around horses."

Her love for Westerns and her horse-riding experience check two major boxes for Sheridan’s style. On top of that, her ability to portray both vulnerability and strength makes her an ideal candidate for the kind of layered characters Sheridan creates. Over the years, Sheridan has proven that he can write compelling female leads that resonate with audiences. Adding Kaley Cuoco to the mix would be a fantastic move, and fans can already imagine her stepping into the rugged worlds he builds. Her past roles and her genuine interest in the genre make her a perfect choice.

Kaley Cuoco attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image Source: Getty Images Photo by Amy Sussman)

Now, it’s up to Sheridan to see this potential and craft a role that brings Kaley into his universe. Until that day comes, fans can enjoy her performances in 'The Big Bang Theory', streaming on Max or Hulu, and in other standout projects like 'The Flight Attendant'.