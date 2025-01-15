'Yellowstone' fans are going wild over Taylor Sheridan’s 6666 Ranch Steakhouse: "Everything felt.."

Guests are going crazy about standout dishes like the 6666’s Branded 28-ounce Cowboy Steak and the 40-ounce Tomahawk Steak carved tableside.

‘Yellowstone’ fans were buzzing with excitement over Taylor Sheridan’s latest venture, the 6666 Ranch Steakhouse, a pop-up dining experience that has taken Las Vegas by storm. Located inside Wynn Las Vegas, this temporary fine-dining spot transforms the Tableau Breakfast & Brunch space nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., offering an ambiance steeped in Sheridan’s love for Texas ranching culture.

The menu is a bold celebration of Texas-inspired cuisine, showcasing premium cuts sourced directly from Sheridan’s Four Sixes Ranch in Guthrie, Texas. Guests are going crazy about standout dishes like the 6666’s Branded 28-ounce Cowboy Steak and the 40-ounce Tomahawk Steak carved tableside from Wyoming’s Grazing Star Ranch. The restaurant remarked, "Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse will highlight prime steaks and cuts from Four Sixes Ranch. The menu uses ingredients that are local to Texas and have bold, fiery flavors. Highlights will include 'The Only' Caviar Tower with potato tots, kettle chips, brioche toast, country fried chicken tenders…" as reported by Eat This Not That.

Even the desserts tell a story, with Sheridan’s buttermilk pie standing out as a nostalgic tribute to ranch life, served brûléed with a whipped vanilla chantilly. Sheridan’s attention to detail expands beyond the food to the immersive dining experience itself. Each evening, the space undergoes a dramatic transformation, with black-and-white cowboy photographs, custom table settings, and even saddles creating an atmosphere similar to a Texas ranch. Brian Gullbrants, COO of Wynn Resorts North America shared, “We realized quickly that the legacy of 6666 Ranch and its steaks would translate to a pop-up restaurant. It has been great getting to know Taylor over the years. Not only is he a compelling storyteller, but it’s also clear that he has a genuine passion for this new concept…”

The steakhouse’s debut was marked by a star-studded event attended by Hollywood heavyweights like Harrison Ford, Demi Moore, and Jeremy Renner, further cementing its status as a must-visit destination. Sheridan himself has been hands-on with every aspect of the venture, collaborating with Executive Chef David Middleton to ensure the menu reflects his passion for Texas cuisine. Sheridan exclaimed, “Operating restaurants that serve beef raised off my ranch has been a goal of mine from the beginning — I dreamed of doing this long before I dreamed of being an actor or storyteller. The menu is curated from the actual dishes off the chuck wagon at 6666 Ranch,” as noted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Guests have been leaving glowing reviews, with many calling it the highlight of their Vegas trip. One diner noted, "If you're looking for an exceptional dining experience, 6666 Steakhouse is the place to be…They elevate the experience by making you feel like a valued guest rather than just another customer." Another diner remarked, "We ate a 16oz ribeye (medium rare), mashed potatoes, mushrooms, and Caesar salad. Everything felt premium – the food, drinks, atmosphere, and service. The biscuits that come with the meal are also insanely good. Highly recommend for a nice night out," Sheridan hopes the pop-up, which runs until early 2025, will eventually become a permanent fixture at Wynn.