'Yellowstone' fans' dark theory about Branded Wranglers is too wild to ignore: "That would make John a..."

'Yellowstone' fans are convinced the Branded Wranglers' fate is darker than we thought, and their theory is too intriguing to overlook!

'Yellowstone' ended in November 2024 with an intense finale after killing off the patriarch of the Dutton family, John Dutton. Well, we know how this ended; with his daughter, Beth Dutton, exacting revenge for his death by killing her brother, Jamie. To safeguard the family legacy, the Dutton ranch was sold to the Broken Rock Reservation, ensuring its future. Beth and Rip decided to start fresh on a smaller ranch in Montana, while Kayce chose a new path of farming with his family. But as the finale approached, fans couldn’t help but reflect on the many characters and the unresolved storylines, particularly the fate of the Branded Wranglers. These loyal characters, including Rip Wheeler (played by Cole Hauser), had always stood by the Dutton family, ready to defend the ranch at any cost. So what really happened to them? Is this just another example of lazy writing from Taylor Sheridan?

Yet, a flashback to Rip's youth prompted some viewers to ponder what became of the Branded Wranglers, reports the Express. A Reddit user going by @EntertainmentAny4368 wrote, "Question about the branded wranglers..." Expressing confusion over the group's loyalty, they continued, "I'm sure the answer to this is just lazy writing but when you're branded you are suppose to stay on the ranch forever right? Well in the flashbacks, when Rip is a kid there are lots of cowboys but outside of Lloyd none of them are still around. So where are all the old wranglers??" The post sparked a flurry of responses in the comments section, with fans eager to share their hypotheses, some of which took a rather grim turn. Several pointed to 'the train station', a secluded canyon beyond the Montana border into Wyoming, known as the place where the Duttons and their allies eliminate those who cross them.

A cryptic fan hinted "At the train station," as another exclaimed, "Oh s**t! That would make John Dutton a mass murderer." Someone else suggested, "Dead. That life's dangerous as hell without all the gunfights and intrigue." Yet, other fans believed not everyone working for the ranch was marked, with one explaining, "Not every cowboy is branded only ones with shady dark pasts." Another supported claiming, "Not all of them were branded. Only those who needed a second chance in life."

An additional comment included a detailed perspective, which read, "Not every one of them is branded. Also, we've seen him kinda release people from their responsibilities before, like Jimmy. It isn't hard to imagine that regular attrition got some, some ended up at the train station, maybe one or two was allowed to move on." Another added, "As they’ve said multiple times, it’s a cliff, in a county of no one, it’s on the side of the mountain, which still gives you anywhere from 100 feet to a 1,000 feet. In a county where there is no people. Just the vast wilderness. That’s why at the end of season 5 part 1 it’s a “big deal”. The bodies get ate and decomposed til there’s nothing but bones.

Screenshot of Luke Grimes in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)

'Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2' ended with intense drama and emotional moments as the Dutton family's battle for their land reached its climax, as reported by The Mirror. Rip and the Branded Wranglers remained loyal to the ranch, and some characters met tragic fates. The final episode wrapped up many storylines while leaving room for possible spin-offs. Fans had mixed reactions to the ending, with some feeling satisfied and others wanting more. No matter what, 'Yellowstone' left a lasting impact as one of the most talked-about TV shows in recent years