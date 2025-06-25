Hallmark star reveals adorable reason he's open to joining ‘DWTS’: ‘My goddaughter...’

Hallmark star Victor Webster says ‘DWTS’ is the only reality show he’s open to joining

Victor Webster has eyes for only one reality show, and it’s ‘Dancing with the Stars!’ The actor had this epiphany while filming Hallmark’s latest installment of the popular franchise, Hannah Swensen Mysteries. During the filming, he learned to do tango with co-star Alison Sweeney and had a blast. So much so that he’s open to more dancing potentially on national television. Webster, who plays Detective Chad Norton, and Sweeney, who plays baker-turned-sleuth Hannah Swensen, had to take dance lessons for a special scene. The duo put their dancing shoes on for a sequence in 'Pie to Die For: A Hannah Swensen Mystery', which is set to premiere on June 22.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Sweeney (@alisweeney)

Speaking to Entertainment Now, Webster admitted that it took a while for him to get the groove, but once he learned there was no stopping him. The actor also quipped that his co-star was a quicker learner than him. “Ali definitely picked it up much faster than I did,” he said. He also expressed his interest in joining ABC’s beloved celebrity dance competition. “You know why I would do it? I’m not a reality TV guy, and that’s more of a competition show,” he said. Webster further revealed the other adorable reason that will make him sign the show. “My goddaughter wants me to be on that show so badly,” he said with a smile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

“Like, once a month (she asks), ‘Will you go? Will you go on?’ Like, I can’t just snap my fingers, sweetheart, and then be on ‘Dancing with the Stars!” he added. However, if someone offered him to be on the show, he would say yes in the blink of an eye for his goddaughter, Eden. 'The Wedding Veil' actor got a taste of learning actual dance steps while shooting for his upcoming Hallmark movie. He and Sweeney also had to hold poses so that the director and fellow Hallmark star Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe could capture beautiful overhead shots that ended with a dramatic dip. Webster admitted that although he had a “great time” doing the scene, it wasn’t easy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars Tour (@dwtstourofficial)

He recalled his conversation with Sweeney in which the latter admitted that looking relaxed while being held up in a pose is one of the “hardest” things. “You see stuff on screen — you can’t compare that to real life. Like, we have to go through a lot to make that look real, right?” he added. “Nobody holds that pose. Well, maybe somebody on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ does,” he quipped. ‘DWTS’ recently concluded its 33rd season, and celebrity contestant Joey Graziadei, along with his pro dance partner Jenna Johnson, were the reigning champions.

Each season, the show brings stars on board to take them on a professional dancing journey and fight for the coveted mirrorball trophy. ‘DWTS’ is now gearing up for season 34, and fans are eagerly waiting for the contestants to be revealed. Meanwhile, they are eyeing updates from the two confirmed contestants: Robert Irwin and Alix Earle. The former is a young wildlife conservationist and a renowned social media figure. Earle is a social media influencer known for her “GRWM” videos.