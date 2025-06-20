'DWTS' pro Julianne Hough calls Season 34 the 'biggest yet' and we're totally here for the scoop

With Robert Irwin and Alix Earle on-board, we just know 'DWTS' Season 34 is going to be explosive

The new season of 'Dancing with the Stars' is still a few months away from premiering, but Julianne Hough, who co-hosts the ABC dance show alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, continues to tease fans with some exciting news. During an interview with The Wrap on June 14, Hough candidly spoke about the upcoming season of 'DWTS' and mentioned that she feels it's going to be the "biggest season yet." However, Hough didn't share any information about the other celebrity contestants who will be competing against the wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and social media star Alix Earle for the prestigious mirrorball trophy, but she talked about how the dance show has appealed to people of all ages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough)

While sharing her thoughts on 'Dancing With The Stars' which first premiered in 2005, Hough quipped, “We’ve seen multigenerations follow the show for years, but now, the babies that were born when their parents first started watching the show are now 18, and they’re creating their own new generation of people who love the show. There’s just been this whole new resurgence of life, like back into the show.”

When Hough was asked to name the celebrities who would be participating in the upcoming season of 'Dancing With The Stars', she remained tight-lipped. “I am like everyone else at the moment, where I have no idea who else is on the show, and I’m just as intrigued to find out as everyone else. There’s an energy around the show right now, and I feel like it’s gonna be our biggest season yet," Hough told the media outlet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough)

For the unversed, let us share with you that Hough has been a part of the 'DWTS' family since 2007 when she first joined the show as a pro dancer. Even after so many years, Hough still loves the hit dance show as it focuses on the transformation of the contestants. Hough further elaborated, “Sometimes the best dancers don’t make it to the very end, but it’s the people who show up in absolute vulnerability [who make it to the end. Even if they’re scared to do so, they commit to putting themselves out there.”

When we talk about Hough's 'DWTS' journey, she went from being a pro dancer to a judge on the show. At the moment, Hough serves as the co-host of the show alongside Ribeiro. Elsewhere in the interview, Hough shed light on her evolution in the dance competition and referred to “dancing” as the “perfect expression of life." Hough went on to say, “Sometimes the best dancers don’t make it to the very end, but it’s the people who show up in absolute vulnerability [who make it to the end]. Even if they’re scared to do so, they commit to putting themselves out there.”

Keeping aside Hough's dancing career, she will be next seen showcasing her acting chops in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s 'The Bride!' which also features Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley and is set to hit the screens on March 6, 2026. Hough continued, “It’s a stacked cast full of the most incredible artists, telling a … modern day monster story, but showcasing … the female perspective as well. I get to dance in it, and really showcase where I shine."