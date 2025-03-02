Sydney Sweeney reveals why filming steamy scenes with Glen Powell was ‘awkward’: "You're so close..."

Filming sex scenes in movies and TV shows has changed a lot over the years. Nowadays, sets are often more private, and intimacy coordinators are brought in to make sure actors feel comfortable and safe during these scenes. Despite these improvements, awkward moments still occur. And, this was the case for Sydney Sweeney while filming a steamy shower scene with Glen Powell in 'Anyone But You.'

In the movie, Sweeney and Powell’s characters have a cute first meeting, but a series of misunderstandings causes them to dislike each other, although they still find themselves spending time together. The story, which is similar to 'Much Ado About Nothing', eventually leads to the pair reconnecting romantically. Their steamy, intense shower scene is one reason the film earned an R-rating. However, for Sweeney, the most uncomfortable part wasn’t acting alongside Powell but performing in front of dozens of crew members.

Sweeney shared her feelings in an interview with E! News, saying, "There's always an awkward moment, but I don't know if it's because you're so close to someone other than the 40 crew members that are watching you film this—that's the awkward part. If anything, I feel more safe with someone who I'm friends with than some people that you don't really know." Although 'Anyone But You' may not be considered one of the greatest romantic comedies, one of its strongest points is the on-screen chemistry between Sweeney and Powell. The movie even jokes about Powell’s age, he’s 35, throughout the story. Another running gag involves a reference to going "full Titanic," though that’s a smaller detail.

The shower scene is a key moment in the film and was handled professionally by both actors. However, Powell also found it odd to receive suggestions from the crew during such an intimate scene. He explained in the same interview with E! News, "When we were doing that, there were other people weighing in on what we should do in that scene. I was like, 'I don't like when crew members are weighing in on how I should do a sexy shower scene.' You start getting in the head of some of your crew members. You're like, 'That is weird, man. Can't look at you the same way.’" Despite the occasional awkwardness of filming intimate scenes in front of a crowd, Sweeney and Powell successfully created a believable romance that sparked plenty of speculation.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney attend Columbia Pictures' 'Anyone But You' New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on December 11, 2023 in New York City. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil)

