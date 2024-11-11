'The Penguin' Review: Colin Farrell's superb take on arch villain proves Batman's really the sidekick

Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti starrer 'The Penguin' is the best thing you can watch this year

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: When Matt Reeves's 'The Batman' hit the theatres in 2022, we were so busy focusing on Batman and Catwoman that we almost ignored a new DC star in the making. Colin Farrell's appearance as Oz aka Penguin made way for his own spin-off we didn't know we needed.

HBO's 'The Penguin' takes a break from typical comic book vibes and leans heavily into crime drama, pulling us into a side of Gotham that’s raw, intense, and as gritty as it can get. At 48, Farrell takes the pain of going under layers of makeup and prosthetics to transform the Penguin from a cartoonish villain to a complex antihero.

Give Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti their Emmy

Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti in 'The Penguin' (HBO)

Farrell’s portrayal of the Penguin is a force to be reckoned with. He brings a surprising depth to the character, shedding the cartoonish quirks of past portrayals. His version of Penguin is a mid-level gangster who aspires to take over the underworld one day. With his impressive physical transformation and gravelly New York-style accent, Farrell disappears into the role, giving Oz an edge of menace mixed with unexpected vulnerability. You can’t help but root for him, even as he claws and connives his way through Gotham’s unforgiving underworld. Sure, you'll feel guilty about rooting for a character as sick as him, but that's what makes this crime saga so good.

Sure, Farrell is amazing as Penguin but we also low-key love Cristin Milioti for being the deadliest villain we have seen in a really long time. She steps into the role of Sofia Falcone, who is straight out of Arkham and stands as a rival of Oz. Milioti is chilling in each frame she appears. Every scene that she and Farrell share is nothing but pure electricity, a dance of tension and unspoken threats that keep you on edge.

'The Penguin' is peak TV for 2024

Cristin Milioti in 'The Penguin' (HBO)

From the outset, 'The Penguin' establishes itself with a brooding atmosphere that is equal parts 'The Sopranos' and 'Breaking Bad'. It explores the darkest aspects of Gotham while also tackling themes of power, loyalty, and mental health. On the surface, the show is about drug dealings, crime lords, and rivalry, but it digs deep into its characters’ emotional landscapes, making it more about the individuals rather than the crime.

The series captures the griminess of Gotham City like never before. The cinematography, drenched in shadowy tones, immerses viewers in a city where there's a looming sense of doom all the time. The show is backed by strong writing and sharp dialogue.

Although 'The Penguin' is set in the Batman universe, it's refreshing to not see the superhero for once. The focus remains on Gotham's crime families, which offers scope for it to be a standalone show, engaging fans of the crime genre. The show ended with the eighth episode but the conversation is going to remain for times to come. The HBO show is a powerhouse of performances, atmosphere, and storytelling; an unforgettable saga, that any television lover must watch.

'The Penguin' is available to stream on Max