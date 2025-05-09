'The Masked Singer' just dropped a surprise twist about Season 14 and no one saw it coming

'The Masked Singer' Season 14 is officially happening — but there's a twist none of us saw coming

Fox's 'The Masked Singer' has been grabbing major headlines as it wrapped up Season 13. The show keeps viewers on their toes thanks to its unique concept of guessing singers' identities concealed beneath extravagant costumes, making the show a perfect mix of intensity and entertainment. So, when the news of 'Masked Singer' coming back with season 14 broke out, fans were excited. However, there is a catch that none of us saw coming.

(L-R) Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke attend the premiere of Fox's 'The Masked Singer' Season 2 at The Bazaar at the SLS Hotel Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E Rodriguez)

Turns out, 'The Masked Singer' is taking a break for the rest of 2025, marking the first time since its 2019 debut that the show will not air a fall cycle. Instead, Season 14 is scheduled to premiere in early 2026. Notably, at the end of Season 13, when Pearl was crowned the winner, a message on screen revealed the show would return in January 2026. No further details, including panelist confirmations, have been released. A Fox spokesperson explained the reasoning in a statement to TVLine, saying, "This juggernaut will return next year for Season 14 as it takes midseason by storm with a spectacular, supercharged new season."

They further added that the January debut is a strategic decision, saying, "Debuting the new season in January is a strategic move to give ample runway for America’s favorite guessing game and allow us to creatively look at enhancing the show with the biggest names at the center of it." That said, 'The Masked Singer' premiered in January 2019 as a midseason replacement and has consistently aired two seasons per year since Season 2, with cycles in both fall and spring. It remained one of the few broadcast unscripted series, alongside 'Survivor' and 'The Voice,' to maintain this schedule.

Notably, 'The Masked Singer' Season 13 concluded on Wednesday, May 7, with a dramatic finale featuring the final four contestants, Pearl, Boogie Woogie, Mad Scientist, and Coral. In a high-stakes showdown, Pearl emerged victorious, earning the Golden Mask trophy after an impressive performance of 'Black Horse and the Cherry Tree.' As always, the show kept both judges and viewers guessing, offering only clues and vocals to help identify the celebrities beneath the elaborate costumes, as per USA Today.

It was then revealed that country star Gretchen Wilson was revealed as Pearl and crowned the winner on 'The Masked Singer.' Known for her early-2000s hit 'Redneck Woman,' Wilson stumped nearly all the judges, except Robin Thicke, before unmasking. Talking about her victory, Wilson shared that joining the show was a way to rebuild her confidence after personal struggles. "I've had a rough couple of years," she said. "I was injured; I was in a wheelchair, and there was a moment where I didn't think I'd ever get back to this place. I worked really hard, I prayed really hard, and I got so far."

She further added, "This opportunity has really proven to me that there’s nothing I can't do." Following her win, the final contestants were also unmasked as Boogie Woogie was revealed to be singer Andy Grammer, Coral was 'Zombies' actress Meg Donnelly, and Mad Scientist was former Florida Georgia Line member Brian Kelley. Other masked celebrities throughout the season included Flavor Flav, James Van Der Beek, and Candace Cameron Bure.