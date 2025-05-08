The Golden Globe clue was a trick — Fuzzy Peas’ unmasking may be the wildest ‘Masked Singer’ moment yet

Guesses for masked singer Fuzzy Peas ranged from Pitbull to George Lopez, but the reality was far from it

'The Masked Singer' Season 13 has finally come to a close with the identities of the four finalists being revealed. Gretchen Wilson was revealed as Pearl, Andy Grammar as Boogie Woogie, Meg Donnelly as Coral, and the very obvious Brian Kelley as Mad Scientist Monster. Pearl, i.e., Gretchen Wilson, was crowned the season 13 winner as she took home the Golden Mask Trophy as revealed by Variety. Boogie Woogie came in second place. While the show has come to a close, these aren't the only celebrities that were unveiled throughout the show.

Fuzzy Peas was one such masked singer among the slew of celebrities that took the panelists by surprise. The masked singer had the judges grooving to the beats as he performed his rendition of 'La Bamba' by Ritchie Valens. The masked singer gave the judges a clue that he had attended the Grammys. However, this wasn't enough for the judges to make the right guess. Rita Ora chose Mario Lopez as her option, as reported by Parade, while Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg went for "the other Lopez," George Lopez.

The judges brainstormed which other Latin actor is out there who has made music, as Robin Thicke started. "I started thinking of very famous Latin actors who have also put out albums or are known for music. He definitely has Golden Globe nominations, he's been nominated for Grammys, and he's one of the voices in Encanto. I think this is John Leguizamo." However, Thicke's guess was a bit far-fetched, as the singer behind the mask wasn't an actor at all. The guesses were even more far-fetched as they ranged from Antonio Banderas to Mr. Worldwide (Pitbull) himself.

While the judges thought the Golden Globe clue was a hint to the singer's Golden Globe nomination, it was actually the masked personality's nickname, 'The Golden Boy.' None of the judges could get it right. In the end, Fuzzy Peas got eliminated because of getting a low score, and the actual person behind the mask stunned everyone. So, who was Fuzzy Peas? It was none other than the six-time world champion boxer and Olympic gold medalist Oscar De La Hoya.

This reveal happened during the Shrek Night as all the panelists were dressed up in Shrek attire. De La Hoya was quite amused by the judges' predictions as well, and after the unmasking, he stated, "You thought I was Pitbull? That was funny." Rita Ora was so surprised that she even said, "This has been one of the most shocking reveals in the history of Masked Singer."