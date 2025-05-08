Every celeb unmasked on ‘Masked Singer’ Season 13 — including one that left Rita Ora (and us) gasping

12 celebs have been unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’, and one might be the wildest in the show history

'The Masked Singer' is currently on its 13th season, and the show has reached its finale with various celebrities unveiled behind the mask. These celebrities have ranged from Academy Award-winning actor Taika Waititi, a reveal that shook panelist Rita Ora herself, to the legendary comedian who showed up on stage at the astounding age of 99, Dick Van Dyke. These reveals have incited various reactions from the audience, but how many have there been in total? As of writing, 12 masked singers have been unmasked, with four masked singers—Boogie Woogie, Coral, Mad Scientist Monster, and Pearl—making their way to the finale to win the Golden Mask Trophy.

1. Lucky Duck revealed as Taika Waititi

Since Lucky Duck, or better named Detective Lucky Duck, wasn't a competing contestant and instead played a special non-contestant role where his only role was providing clues throughout the season. He revealed his identity finally in the semi-final episode, and the reveal had quite literally had Rita Ora's jaw on the floor. Taika's reveal was quite unexpected, as fans didn't expect the MCU director to make an appearance. But again, this also had to be one of the worst-kept secrets? I mean, for us, this has to be the craziest reveals on the show.

2. Honey Pot revealed as Cedric the Entertainer

Not everyone makes it too far into the show. Honey Pot was one such singer who, quite sadly, got eliminated in the very first round itself, something similar to what happened with Kevin Hart and Anthony Anderson. In fact, Cedric the Entertainer is very good friends with the two and even told Entertainment Weekly in a statement, "When it first happened, I didn't know what that show was all about. I was like, what is going on? People were out there dancing, singing as caterpillars, and all kinds of stuff, but I had my guys — Kevin Hart did it one year, and then my good friend Anthony Anderson did it last year — and that's what really got me motivated," he explained. "I was like, okay, I see what it is."

3. Fuzzy Peas revealed as Oscar De La Hoya

Fuzzy Peas was eliminated in the second episode itself with a performance of 'Sweet Caroline' by Neil Diamond. The green-masked singer was revealed to be a former professional boxer and Olympic gold medalist. Interestingly enough, De La Hoya is no stranger to music, as he released an entire album in 2000, with the album even earning a Grammy nomination.

4. Ant revealed as Aubrey O’Day

Ant made it up to the Group Finals round as she performed 'Hollaback Girl' by Gwen Stefani and 'You’re Still the One' by Shania Twain. The masked singer was revealed to be Aubrey O’Day, who is a singer and a member of the girl group Danity Kane.

5. Bat revealed as Scheana Shay

The Bat had an incredible stage presence as she performed 'Viva la Vida' by Coldplay and was revealed to be Scheana Shay during the Group B Premiere. Shay was a cast member on the Bravo reality television series 'Vanderpump Rules' for a whole eleven seasons. Fans praised Bat for having an amazing stage presence, with Rita Ora praising her singing skills.

6. Cherry Blossom revealed as Candace Cameron Bure

Cherry Blossom's identity was revealed in episode seven as she performed her rendition of 'A Million Dreams' from The Greatest Showman and 'Breakaway' by Kelly Clarkson. Bure revealed how she was hesitant to come on the show, but seeing Bob Saget's appearance on the show motivated her. "I was so scared to do it. Every time they asked, I'm just like, Nope, nope, no thanks," Bure explained. "But Bob made the show so special to me. That was the first time I ever watched The Masked Singer."

7. Stud Muffin revealed as Method Man

Stud Muffin made it all the way to episode eight as he sang 'Can You Stand the Rain' by New Edition. Rita Ora was quick enough to catch that Stud Muffin was none other than Method Man, the Wu-Tang Clan member. Method Man has one of the most recognizable voices in the history of hip-hop, which explains why he was unmasked so quickly.

8. Space Ranger revealed as Flavor Flav

Method Man wasn't the only rapper on the show, as Space Ranger was revealed to be Flavor Flav. He sang 'Rocket Man' by Elton John and 'Lean on Me' by Bill Withers and survived up until episode five. Flav revealed how he joined the show for fun and was actually drawn to the funky outfits.

9. Yorkie revealed as Erika Jayne

Yorkie performed 'Material Girl' by Madonna and 'Wrecking Ball' by Miley Cyrus and made it up until episode nine. With the selection of her songs, it became quite clear that the masked personality was a pop singer, and rightfully so, since it was revealed to be Erika Jayne.

10. Griffin revealed as James Van Der Beek

This well-known actor performed 'Viva la Vida' by Coldplay and 'Somebody That I Used to Know' by Gotye and made it all the way to episode 10. Van Der Beek's performance was quite powerful, with Robin Thicke even praising his voice. Van Der Beek's six kids joined him on stage as he finished performing, which made for an emotional moment on the show.

11. Paparazzo revealed as Matthew Lawrence

Paparazzo performed his rendition of 'Blinding Lights' by The Weeknd and 'Viva la Vida' by Coldplay. He was revealed to be a star from 'Mrs. Doubtfire' and 'Boy Meets World.' Interestingly enough, Lawrence's brother had also been on the show.

12. Nessy revealed as Edwin McCain

As Nessy was revealed to be Edwin McCain, he shed light on his experience of being on the show, as he revealed in a report to Variety. “It was about 10,000 degrees in there, but they gave me a vest that had ice packs all over it, which made it doable."