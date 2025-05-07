A ‘Masked Singer’ finalist proved they have what it takes to win — and it’s not Mad Scientist Monster

While Mad Scientist Monster has stirred some buzz, this performer’s vocal range and unpredictability set them apart

'The Masked Singer' is set to air its finale on May 7. The semi-final saw the unmasking of Lucky Duck, who was revealed to be renowned director Taika Waititi, leaving only four masked singers remaining: Boogie Woogie, Coral, Mad Scientist Monster, and Pearl. With the four masked singers set to make their way to the finale, set to give their final performance to panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Rita Ora, fans are clamoring about who should win the show and take home the coveted Golden Mask Trophy.

The season 13 finalist Pearl has time and again proven to deliver a stellar performance. Pearl's first performance was a beautiful rendition of 'Saving All My Love For You' by Whitney Houston. She performed the song on Voices Of Olympus: Unmasking Of The Gods Night, as reported by Screen Rant. This would make a lot of fans believe that the masked singer is a pop music artist, that is, considering whether she is a music artist. However, Pearl changed things up by performing 'Don't Fear the Reaper' by the legendary rock band Blue Öyster Cult.

If this much wasn't enough, Pearl kicked it up a notch by stirring the pot yet again as she sang a country song, 'Here You Come Again,' by Dolly Parton. Finally, for the Lucky 6 night, Pearl went all out as she performed 'Conga' by Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine. This Latin pop song sent fans and the panelists alike into a flurry as everyone was left wondering who the masked singer is.

That said, Pearl has never performed in Battle Royale or SmackDown rounds. It's clear that the audience loves the anonymous singer, sending them to the next round with no competition in sight. The Mad Scientist Monster is the only masked singer who has pulled off such a feat. However, unlike Pearl, fans seem to have cracked down on the identity of the Mad Scientist Monster to be Brian Kelley, as reported by Gold Derby.

Pearl has kept the audience and the panelists guessing with their performances and clearly has the vocal range to pull off each song incredibly. It's clear the masked singer is someone out of the ordinary. The panelists' guesses have ranged from Regina King, Shania Twain, Kacey Musgraves, and Madonna to Carrie Underwood. The guesses themselves prove just how versatile the masked singer is, as the panelists have attributed her identity to such iconic artists. While the truth remains to be unveiled, it's quite clear at this point that if anyone deserves to take home the Golden Mask Trophy, it's Pearl.