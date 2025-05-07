'The Voice' Season 27 just dropped a major twist — and it’s about to shake up the live shows

'I come with great news,' said host Carson Daly before announcing the biggest surprise of 'The Voice' Season 27

ABC's 'The Voice' Season 23 is on a roll these days. Following the conclusion of the playoffs, the season is now moving ahead with live performances. However, with each episode, the competition is also getting fiercer. In the midst of this, 'The Voice' has decided to shake things up by adding a surprise spin for the live shows. With this new twist, the coaches are given a unique power, making it clear that 'The Voice' Season 27 is leaving no stone unturned to attain a superhit status.

At the end of the last episode, host Carson Daly surprised the coaches with a twist, announcing, "I come with great news. We always intended to keep the best artists on this show for the longest amount of time. We are going to allow each of you to bring back one more artist for the top of the live shows. The Super Save is on," as per Parade. Without wasting much time, John Legend responded with playful frustration as he said, "Do you know how much stress you unnecessarily put on us? They didn't tell me I was going to be able to pick three all along."

Adam Levine also jumped into action, calling one of his eliminated artists as he said, "I am really happy to tell you, you’re coming back." The show didn't reveal who he called, but based on his available picks, it can be either Ethan Eckenroad, Britton Moore, or Conor James. However, Levine is known for his unpredictable choices, so fans will have to tune in to the live shows to find out. Kelsea Ballerini also reacted to the Super Save twist with holiday-level excitement, as she remarked, "I feel like Santa Claus. Ho ho ho. Give me the phone; it’s Christmas."

Notably, Ballerini's remaining options for the live shows are Darius J, Jaelen Johnston, and Tinika Wyatt. Given how surprising it was that she initially didn't pick Jaelen, many speculate he may now get her Super Save. On the other hand, Legend's choices include Ari Camille, BD.ii, and Olivia Kuper Harris. While it's unclear who he'll choose, the pick will likely be Olivia. As for Michael Bublé, his remaining options are Barry Jean Fontenot, Angie Rey, and Kaiya Hamilton, with a likely pick being one of the two women.

Notably, 'The Voice' Season 27 Playoffs concluded with each coach selecting two artists for the live shows. Levine picked Kolby Cordell and Lucia Flores-Wiseman, Ballerini chose Iris Herrera and Alanna Lynise, Bublé selected Adam David and Jadyn Cree, and Legend advanced Bryson Battle and RENZO. During part two of the playoffs on Monday, May 5, coaches Legend and Bublé each had to reduce their teams from five contestants to two. Legend advanced Renzo and Bryson Battle to the live shows, eliminating BD.ii, Olivia Kuper Harris, and Ari Camille, as per Lehigh Valley Live. Bublé chose to keep Jadyn Cree and Adam David, sending home Hamilton, Rey, and Barry Jean Fontenot.