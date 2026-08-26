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‘Lioness’ Season 4 gets surprising update after accidental leak

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Lioness’ Season 3 stars Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, and more in pivotal roles
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Lioness’ Season 3 featuring Zoe Saldaña as Joe (Cover Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by: Lauren "Lo" Smith)
A still from ‘Lioness’ Season 3 featuring Zoe Saldaña as Joe (Cover Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by: Lauren "Lo" Smith)

Since ‘Lioness’ Season 3 premiered with Joe (played by Zoe Saldaña) being abducted, fans have been wondering what will happen to her. With the latest episode featuring Joe’s team attempting a second rescue, her fate remains uncertain. Amid all the suspense and action, a surprising update has come to light. Screenwriter Michael Idov took to Instagram a few days ago and announced something he was likely not supposed to at the time. “Lily and I have joined LIONESS, Taylor Sheridan’s global smash hit, as writers and supervising producers. An honor, chance, and challenge of a lifetime to write for the likes of Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman. See you in the trenches,” he wrote. The post fueled speculation about the show’s future, as Idov appears to have already been brought on board for Season 4, which has yet to be officially announced.

​It is important to note that, soon after the post was uploaded, the writer set his Instagram account to private. The post is no longer accessible via his account, but screenshots have been doing the rounds on X. An X user, @CostaRue, shared screenshots from the comments section of the original post, in which a netizen wrote, “I love this show, it’s just painful how far between the seasons are. Best wishes to you.” Responding to the comment, Idov wrote, “Thank you - we’ll type as fast as we can!” The writer's account then went private, and @CostaRue stated, “Yeah he made his instagram private as well, probably because the news got out and kinda blew up.”

'Lioness' Season 3 still featuring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @lionesspplus)
A still from 'Lioness' Season 3 featuring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman (Image Source: Instagram | @lionesspplus)

Interestingly, one of the cast members, Jill Wagner, who is also a producer, told Screenrant, “We’re going to get a season 4. We will, we will. When people see what (Sheridan) wrote for the finale, we are getting a season 4. Or I will pay you $100.” ​As of now, fans are eagerly waiting for the ‘Lioness’ Season 3 Episode 5, titled 'The Idiot Army,' which is set to release on August 30. As the events surrounding Joe’s kidnapping and rescue unfold, the episode is expected to continue exploring the aftermath of her capture, her team’s efforts to bring her home, and the flashbacks surrounding the events that led to her abduction. Fans could get more details about Season 4 closer to the Season 3 finale, which is set to air on September 20, 2026.

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