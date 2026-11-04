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Who is Ultron based on? ‘VisionQuest’ Episode 7 finally reveals the show’s main villain

'VisionQuest' reveals the Client's real identity, and it is deeply connected to Ultron
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 20 MINUTES AGO
A still of Client from 'VisionQuest' (Cover Image Source: Disney+)
A still of Client from 'VisionQuest' (Cover Image Source: Disney+)

'VisionQuest' just released its penultimate episode. Episode 7, titled 'Immolation', delivered one surprise after another to MCU fans. After finding out that both Vision (Paul Bettany) and Jim were modeled after the same human, fans uncovered Ultron's notorious origins. Vision spends the entire episode looking for the elusive source code. He searches through layers of his code for the answer, but he discovers nothing. Later, his predecessor Jim reveals that the source code isn't hidden in the past, but with a human named TK.

A still of Ultron from 'VisionQuest' (Image Source: Disney | Marvel Studios)

TK has an uncanny connection to Ultron (James Spader). The pursuit started when the mysterious Client helped access the source code to save Lisa (Lauren Morais) in exchange for Vision giving him control of his body. Client then takes Vision to Phineas' palatial home. At the episode's end, the Client is revealed to have Ultron's face. This implies the Client is essentially the human Ultron is modeled after. It is revealed that the human is none other than TK, Josephine Carrington life partner and collaborator in AI technology. Since he lives in Phineas' palace, he may also have ties to Phineas' creation, Jim.

A still of Vision and Ultron from 'VisionQuest' (Image Source: Marvel)

Fans also noticed that Ultron's famous phrase, "peace in our time," from 'Age of Ultron' actually comes from TK. This suggests that the connection runs deep. The revelation was shocking, but the show has been hinting at it for a long time. One such instance was F.R.I.D.A.Y. (Orla Brady) saying the loft was present both in Carrington's memory and Vision's midscape. The revelation will surely have consequences, as the episode ends with Jocasta (T'Nia Miller) and Vision both being deactivated, and Ultron betraying his son again by attacking F.R.I.D.A.Y. To find out how the saga ends, tune in next Tuesday for the finale, only on Disney+.

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