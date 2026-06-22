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Ice Cube reunites with Nia Long after 19 years for a third ‘Are We There Yet?’ film but there's a twist

The screenplay for the upcoming threequel is currently being written by Chris Hazzard and Mike Fontana, who are reuniting after almost two decades.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Stills of Ice Cube and Nia Long (Cover Image Source: (L) & (R) Getty Images | @ Paras Griffin; @Jamie McCarthy)
Stills of Ice Cube and Nia Long (Cover Image Source: (L) & (R) Getty Images | @ Paras Griffin; @Jamie McCarthy)

Great things are afoot at the 'Are We There Yet?' comedy movie franchise, as a third film is on the way! Stars Ice Cube and Nia Long are reportedly teaming up for the upcoming film 'Are They Gone Yet?,' which is in the pipeline. The upcoming film is in early development following its acquisition by Skydance Sports. It would also mark the return of the leading characters Nick and Suzanne after almost two decades. The two paired alongside each other in the original 2005 movie 'Are We There Yet?,' followed by the 2007 sequel 'Are We Done Yet?'. 

In the original movie, Ice Cube portrayed Nick, a character vividly described as an enduring ladies' man. Nick was depicted as a man on a mission to impress Suzanne, played by Long, a beautiful, attractive divorcee with two children. In a bid to impress the mother and her kids, Nick decides to take them on an extended road trip in his prized Lincoln Navigator automobile. However, as the trip continues, Nick finally realizes that he might have bitten off more than he could chew. The comedy movie debuted at the top of the domestic box office in 2005 and eventually grossed $97 million worldwide.

A still from 'Are We There Yet' (Image Source: Sony Pictures)
A still from 'Are We There Yet' (Image Source: Sony Pictures)

Following the first film's success, the sequel, 'Are We Done Yet?', was released in theatres in 2007. The plot of the sequel found Nick and Suzanne as a newlywed couple trying their best to navigate life as a blended family in the suburbs. The sequel eventually grossed $58 million worldwide. The upcoming third installment in the franchise is currently being written by Mike Fontana and Chris Hazzard, and the plot sees Nick facing his greatest challenge to date: his grandchildren!

A still from 'Are We Done Yet?' (Image Source: Sony Pictures)
A still from 'Are We Done Yet?' (Image Source: Sony Pictures)

Speaking in a recent interview with Deadline, Ice Cube commented, "We built something special with this franchise. Audiences grew up with Nick Persons, and now Nick’s got grandkids. Time flies. Partnering with Skydance to bring this story to a new generation is exactly the kind of move CubeVision was built for, and I am excited for the new partnership." In the aftermath of the box office success of the first two movies, TBS adapted the franchise for the small screen, turning it into a sitcom. The series starred Essence Atkins and Terry Crews and ran for three seasons between 2010 and 2013. 'Are They Gone Yet?' is produced by CubeVision and Broken Road. Jeff Kwatinetz, Ice Cube, and Todd Garner are the producers of the upcoming movie. 

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