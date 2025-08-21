Is ‘The Perfect Couple’ Season 2 happening? Nicole Kidman’s Netflix show gets major bad news

Nicole Kidman’s crime drama show ‘The Perfect Couple’ Season 2 faces uncertainty after sudden creative exit

It appears that Nicole Kidman's mystery crime drama, 'The Perfect Couple,' has landed in some trouble. According to a report by ScreenRant, the second season of Netflix's thriller series recently hit a roadblock in production due to a behind-the-scenes shakeup. For the unversed, 'The Perfect Couple' is a mini-series based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand, which stars Kidman as a famous novelist, Greer Garrison Winbury, attending the wedding of Amelia Sacks (played by Eva Hewson). However, things turn upside down when the lavish wedding gets disrupted by a murder.

'The Perfect Couple', written by Jenna Lamia and directed by Susanne Bier, premiered on Netflix on September 5, 2024. Following its release, the show received mixed reviews with a rating of 66% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition to this, the show gained a 6.5 rating out of 10 on IMDB. However, it seems like these numbers were enough for Netflix to give a green signal to the show for a second season, which would be based on Hilderbrand’s 2024 novel 'Swan Song', which was published on June 11, 2024.

The production for the show's second season reportedly kicked off earlier this year, in March. At that point, 'The Bear' co-showrunner Joanna Calo stepped in and took on the role of both writer nd showrunner for the second season of 'The Perfect Couple.' Now, Deadline has reported that Calo has stepped away from this particular project. As of this moment, no new writer has been hired for the 'Swan Song' adaptation. At the time of writing, 'The Perfect Couple' Season 2 is in its early stages of development. Up until now, a representative of Netflix hasn't made any official statement about the second season of 'The Perfect Couple.'

In case you're wondering, Hilderbrand's 'Swan Song' revolves around the mysterious Richardsons, who love to throw huge parties and flirt with locals. The Richardson family also likes to flaunt their wealth as they own not one but two yachts, and raise impossible hopes in everyone they meet. However, things take a turn for the worse when their house burns down and their family's most essential employee goes missing, and the entire island is up in arms.

With Calo's sudden exit, it remains uncertain what the future holds for the potential second season of 'The Perfect Couple.' Before this, Jenna Lamia served as the writer, executive producer, and showrunner on 'The Perfect Couple,' starring and executive produced by Kidman and directed and executive produced by Susanne Bier. Now, Kidman and Bier will be returning for the second season alongside fellow 'The Perfect Couple' executive producers Gail Berman, Shawn Levy, Per Saari, and Hend Baghdady.

Along with Kidman, the show also starred Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Meghann Fahy, Donna Lynne Champlin, Jack Reynor, Michael Beach, Ishaan Khatter, Sam Nivola, Mia Isaac, and Dakota Fanning in pivotal roles. After its release in September 2024, the show spent six whole weeks on Netflix’s Global Top 10 for English-language series, which is a big deal in itself. It looks like the fans will have to wait a little longer to get more updates on the second season of 'The Perfect Couple'.