Will Robert Pattinson's Batman appear in 'The Penguin'? Fan theories rife over surprise cameo

DC fans are in for a treat as rumors swirl about Robert Pattinson's 'Batman' cameo in 'The Penguin'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The DC Universe is getting a complete makeover, thanks to James Gunn stepping in as its new CEO. As we anticipate his vision for the upcoming movie, 'Superman: Legacy', all eyes are on DC's upcoming show 'The Penguin', starring Colin Farrell, set to release on September 19.

Now, a fresh rumor is making the rounds, could Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' join forces with Colin Farrell's charismatic 'Penguin'? Fans are buzzing with excitement at the thought of these two iconic characters teaming up for a thrilling adventure. Last we saw, they interacted in 'The Batman,' where many would agree that both delivered some of their best performances. As the anticipation grows, we can't help but wonder what kind of magic would happen when these two beloved icons come together in a story that's dark, gritty, and seemingly unforgettable.

Will 'The Batman' make a cameo in Colin Farrell's 'The Penguin'?

A lot of rumors about 'The Penguin' series have been circulating, and we're hoping many of them turn out to be true for our ultimate satisfaction! With an already impressive cast, including Colin Farrell, Clancy Brown, and Cristin Milioti, the latest rumor has turned the excitement up a notch.

Robert Pattinson's 'Batman' might make a special appearance in 'The Penguin'. Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider dropped this tantalizing hint on 'The Hot Mic', leaving us looking for more answers now!

As the rumor mill churns, fans wonder if Batman will make a brief but impactful cameo, similar to Matt Murdock's surprise visit in 'She-Hulk' and 'Echo'. I also enjoyed his snappy interaction with Tom Holland's Peter Parker in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'

The speculation might hold weight, with a Reddit poll from DC Cinematic asking if Pattinson will pop up in 'The Penguin'. The results scream a loud 'yes' from fans, with many hoping to see him reprise his role as Bruce Wayne. The prospect of Pattinson's dark Batman returning to screens has all of us electrified.

Fans of the 'Gotham' series, which explored Bruce Wayne's formative years, have been waiting for a similar piece of news like this for years now. Whatever may be the outcome, one thing's certain – the possibility of Batman joining forces with The Penguin has fans on the edge of their seats!

Fan theories about Batman returning in 'The Penguin' have left DC heads gasping for air

Many fans rushed to X to share their excitement upon hearing the news of Robert Pattinson's Batman potentially reuniting with Colin Farrell's Penguin. One fan wrote, "I feel like Batman/Bruce Wayne has to be in the series or make an appearance, it would be odd if he didn’t." Another fan added, "I kinda assumed he’d be a really tiny cameo but maybe he’ll have a bit more to do, although I’m not exactly Mr film expert so I don’t know when he’d film his scenes."

One excited fan said, "Rob will reportedly appear in the penguin series and the batman part II starts filming in November I'M READY!" "This universe is going to be something great," wrote another.

One fan speculated, "Depends on how cleaned up the GCPD is by the Batman, maybe Gordon will get a promotion from lieutenant to captain or chief of ds and his right hand man could be Montoya if the department is clean or bullock if it’s getting dirtier cuz the penguin becomes the king of crime."

"Makes f*****g sense since it’s his f*****g city god damn," pointed out one fan, while another commented, "Now that The Batman is confirmed to appear in The Penguin I hope that Catwoman will appear as well!"

'The Penguin' trailer

'The Penguin' will be available to stream on Max from September 19.