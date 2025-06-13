‘DWTS’ celeb hints at joining ‘The Bachelor’ — but one big thing might hold him back

Just days ahead of 'DWTS' Season 34, Robert Irwin already seems to be eyeing another reality TV show

Joining ‘DWTS’ was a no-brainer, but saying yes to ‘The Bachelor’ is questionable for Robert Irwin. The famous wildlife conservationist is set to appear in the upcoming season of the dance competition show. However, the 20-year-old has already created a charming social media presence with his chiseled physique and overall appearance. His Instagram feed has enough thirst traps to attract female attention, making him a perfect potential candidate for ‘The Bachelor.’ In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Robert was asked if he’d be interested in joining the show.

He remained coy and let his mother, Terri, and sister Bindi Irwin answer the question. “I think he would break a few hearts,” Robert’s mother said with skepticism. ‘The Bachelor’ is known for its over-the-top drama and sensual encounters. If Robert were to indulge in any of that, he would surely break the hearts of his long-time fans and followers. Although his innocent and child-like personality wouldn’t be a great fit for the show, it will certainly take the ratings to another level. The young media personality has a good reputation in terms of dating. His only public romance was with Rorie Buckley, the late Heath Ledger’s niece.

In a separate interview with the same outlet, Robert was asked his thoughts on joining ‘The Bachelor,’ and he replied, “Never say never.” The conservationist revealed that he’s single and “looking for the perfect person,” so joining the show might not be a bad idea. “Stranger things have happened,” he added. When asked if he’d be fine with his future girlfriend being scared of wild animals, the young star admitted he’d be cool with that. “She’s got to like animals but even if [she is] a little bit afraid of the snakes and spiders, that’s fine,” he told the outlet. Robert claimed that he’s good at convincing people to like animals.

Further describing his ideal relationship, Robert revealed that he wants to find someone who’s “different” but in a way that complements his core values. “I think it’s important to have someone different,” he added. Robert will be following in the footsteps of his sister Bindi, who participated and won ‘DWTS’ season 21. Speaking to Today, he joked that there’s “no pressure” to win the show because of his sister’s victory. However, he has “hope” about his ‘DWTS’ journey as Bindi also came from a non-dancer background and claimed the prize.

“I am really leaning on all of her knowledge. She’s given me a few tips already, but she never danced either,” he added. He further gushed that he would lean on his sister for support, calling her one of his biggest inspirations in life. Robert told the outlet that he’s nowhere “close to being a dancer,” but he has a few classy moves in store. “I’ve got this, a little bit of that,” he said while rolling his shoulders and doing a shimmy. Besides Robert, the season 34 contestant who’s confirmed to be joining is social media influencer Alix Earle. The highly anticipated season is set to premiere sometime in the fall of 2025.