‘DWTS’ pro Daniella Karagach wants an F1 icon in the ballroom — and she’s got someone specific in mind

It seems like there is a possibility of the seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton competing on 'Dancing With The Stars'! While having a conversation with US Weekly, 'DWTS' pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov candidly spoke about the upcoming season of the ABC dance competition and revealed what type of celebrity contestants are often cast for the show. In the interview, Karagach stated that she's “grateful to even be on” a season but mentioned that she would love to have an F1 driver as her partner on the dance show. "They haven't had an F1 person in a long time. Some of the videos I’ve seen, they dance well. I can imagine someone like Lewis Hamilton; that would be insane. We’re into F1," Karagach told the media outlet.

On the other hand, Pashkov also disclosed his preferences in a dance partner and quipped, “I’ve never had an athlete. They’re very aware of their bodies; the discipline is there. Of course, it depends on what kind of athlete they are; they will have their own advantages, but you can use them in at least some dance styles. If you have a football player, they are usually light on their feet — so a quick step [or] jive could be good.”

In the past, some F1 drivers, including Brazilian driver Hélio Castroneves and James Hinchcliffe, have competed on 'Dancing With The Stars.' Castroneves participated in the fifth season of 'DWTS' with his dance partner, Julianne Hough, and won the season. In November 2008, Castroneves stopped by 'Good Morning America' to talk about his 'DWTS' experience. "This has been an incredible experience for me. I never thought changing racing shoes to dancing shoes would be so much fun," Castroneves shared at that time, as per Reality TV World.

Elsewhere in the interview, Castroneves gushed over his pro partner, Hough, and exclaimed, "I'm definitely so glad that my partner, Julianne, made me a good dancer... or not so bad a dancer. Julianne was so patient to teach me every single move. And again, you have to remember that in ballroom, there are a lot of rules that you have to be following. For me, every dance was a new experience, and that was great... She turned me into a dancer."

When we talk about Canadian race driver James Hinchcliffe, he was seen vying for the prestigious mirrorball trophy in Season 23 with partner Sharna Burgess. At the end of the show, Hinchcliffe and Hough finished in second place and lost the title to Laurie Hernandez and her partner, Valentin Chmerkovskiy. Following the finale, Hinchcliffe took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his heartfelt emotions by writing, "Well, @lzhernandez02 was a deserving winner! Privileged to have danced with the season 23 cast. Thank you, @SharnaBurgess, for everything."

Well, @lzhernandez02 was a deserving winner! Privileged to have danced with the season 23 cast. Thank you @SharnaBurgess for everything! — James Hinchcliffe (@Hinchtown) November 23, 2016

Up until now, ABC has revealed two celebrity contestants for 'DWTS' Season 34, and they are TikTok star Alix Earle and Australian conservationist Robert Irwin. Speaking of the judges' panel, it will include Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. Throughout the forthcoming season, the fans of the show will also get to see some guest judges. Apart from this, Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will be returning as hosts for the next season of 'DWTS.'