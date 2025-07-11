Sister Wives' Kody Brown wants to reconnect with his kids — but not everyone’s convinced by his motives

Despite wanting his kids back, Kody Brown's priorities seem to be all over the place

Sister Wives' Kody Brown is extending an olive branch to his 18 children, but there is one person he is holding tight who is credited for dividing them. Kody, who was enjoying the bliss of a polygamous relationship, was left wondering when Christine Brown decided to divorce him in early 2021. Meri Brown and Janelle Brown also left the marriage during Season 18, leaving Kody in a monogamous relationship with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. However, amidst this, Kody's relationship with his 18 kids deteriorated beyond repair, but it looks like he is now ready to take a step further for reconciliation, but not without a catch.

(L-R) Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown from 'Sister Wives' arrive at the grand opening of Mike Tyson's one-man show 'Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth - Live on Stage' in Las Vegas, Nevada (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller)

While the tension between Kody and his children was already high, it was during the Covid-19 pandemic that tensions worsened as Kody pressured Janelle to remove their sons, Gabe and Garrison, from the home. Not only that, but he even forgot his son's birthday, skipped Christmas gifts, and was absent for daughter Ysabel's surgery. His relationships with other children, like Paedon and Maddie, also suffered as they resented how he treated their mothers, per Screen Rant.

However, it was in 'Sister Wives' Season 19 that Kody began considering reconciliation. Though he admitted wanting to fix things, he also said he wouldn't "force them to love him." Robyn, however, pushed him to take action, urging him to go as far as camping outside their doorsteps if that’s what it took to repair the bonds. Notably, 'Sister Wives' host Suki Krishnan recently also spoke about Kody's efforts to reconnect with his children. In an interview on The Sarah Fraser Show, she revealed, "He's trying to find a place where he can meet his sons as men and his daughters as women."

Krishnan further added, "His aim is to improve as a father," while also noting that some of his children remain hesitant to engage with him. Reportedly, in January 2025, Kody shared that he’s open to reconciling with his adult children but made it clear the effort must come from both sides. "My children will always be my children and the door will always be open to them," he said, while adding that they would also need to "come through that door."

Though he’s willing to extend a hand, Kody, on the Sunday, January 12, 2025 episode of 'Sister Wives,' made it clear that while he's open to reconnecting with his estranged adult children, he refuses to abandon Robyn, despite believing many of his 18 kids want that. He shared that if his kids do reach out, "I'm going to be holding a hand out for that, but I'm going to be holding this hand that's next to me, and I won't let go of that hand," per E! News.

Kody shared that while he recognizes his children’s issues with Robyn as a major source of tension, he won’t compromise his current marriage, saying, "I will not cut off Robyn to have a relationship with my children." Not only that, but on the Sunday, December 1, 2024, episode of 'Sister Wives,' Janelle made it clear that Kody's belief that leaving Robyn behind would repair his relationships with his children is misguided. "Kody has this idea that somehow if he leaves Robyn home, he's going to be able to come to these family gatherings," Janelle explained, while referencing why she didn't invite him to their daughter Savanah's graduation party. She further added, "And that's so far from the truth."

She further said, "Kody is alienated from 90 to 95 percent of his children. He is not really wanted at events. He's not coming regardless of who he brings or doesn't bring with him." Despite this, Kody still believes Robyn is the main barrier. "The situation sucks," he said, while adding, "I've got this whole other side of the family that has decided that they're still a family and we're out. Now, they'll let me in that club as long as I leave Robyn behind. I can't do that.”