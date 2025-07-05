Sister Wives’ Mykelti Brown reveals odd reason her sister Aspyn is Kody's favorite child: 'He likes when...'

"He just acts that!" said Kody Brown's daughter while opening up about her father's favorite child.

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown is making headlines again, but for all the wrong reasons. Known for his long history of controversial and often awkward remarks, Kody shares eighteen children from his four polygamous marriages. While many of his children keep their distance from him, his daughter, Mykelti Brown, recently opened up about how Kody has always preferred pretty people. But that’s not all, she also revealed who Kody’s favorite child is, and we bet it’s not who you think!

(L-R) Janelle Brown, Meri Brown, Kody Brown, and Christine Brown from 'Sister Wives' at the reception for the grand opening of 'Dancing With the Stars: Live in Las Vegas'. (Image Source: Getty Images for AEG Live | Photo by Ethan Miller)

In a video shared on YouTube, Kody and Christine Brown's daughter, Mykelti, spilled the beans on her father's alleged favoritism. Mykelti and her husband, Tony Padron, claimed that Kody's favoritism is tied to his obsession with appearances, as per The Ashley's Reality Roundup. Tony said bluntly, "I will say that Kody, for sure, does clearly... have a very big preference for pretty things… He likes it when his girls are pretty and when his boys are pretty. For that reason, I think that’s why he always said that Aspyn was his favorite."

Mykelti, surprised by her husband, responded with some hesitation but acknowledged that Kody’s behavior over the years seems to support it. While she hadn't heard him say it outright, she admitted his actions had "made it seem that way." The video also sheds light on what some fans have long suspected — that Kody’s value system, even toward his own children, may be tied to surface-level preferences. Tony claimed outright, "I remember he would talk about Aspyn as his favorite. One of the reasons was that she was always, like, 'prettied' up. He said it, not me! I just remember him saying those things."

Mykelti, taken aback, pushed back and asserted, "He never said that; he just acts that!" She added with humor and vulnerability, "As the insecure second child, I don’t want to hear that! I already have issues growing up with Aspyn being the favorite." Earlier in the livestream, Mykelti also acknowledged that her father has always cared a lot about people being well-groomed. "He likes put together," she said, referencing how Kody's mother would always get dressed, groomed, and wear pearls every morning, which is similar to how Robyn presents herself now. In a recent episode of 'Sister Wives,' Christine also confirmed this long-standing obsession with appearance as she shared, "He liked makeup. It was like, you had to always, always look nice... It mattered to him so much."

In another episode of 'Sister Wives,' Kody made more bombshell statements about his kids, as per ScreenRant. Kody confessed that while he has tensions with his older children, he truly misses the love they once showed him. His statement had viewers pointing out that he wasn't necessarily missing the kids themselves but rather how they made him feel. Fans of the show argued this exposed a deeper issue that Kody has, as he valued the emotional gratification they gave him as young, adoring children rather than forming meaningful bonds with them as individuals.