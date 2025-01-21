'Sister Wives' fans convinced Kody and Robyn’s marriage is doomed without his exes: "He needs to..."

Since Robyn has been vocal about the fact that she never wanted a monogamous marriage, fans have a theory as to how their relationship would progress.

For years, 'Sister Wives' has kept fans on their toes, dissecting the complexities of polygamous relationships. When the show first aired in 2010, Kody Brown was in a polygamous relationship with four women. 14 years later he is now in a monogamous relationship with his fourth wife Robyn Brown. Things started to change when Christine Brown decided to divorce Kody in early 2021. Meri Brown and Janelle Brown soon followed suit during Season 18.

(L-R) Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown, and Janelle Brown from 'Sister Wives' arrive at the grand opening of Mike Tyson's one-man show 'Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth - Live on Stage' at the Hollywood Theatre at the MGM Grand Hotel in LA, Nevada. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller)

Since Robyn has been vocal about the fact that she never wanted a monogamous marriage, ardent 'Sister Wives' fans believe that their relationship can't thrive without the involvement of Kody’s ex-wives. As per ScreenRant, a fan took to Reddit and opined, "She has no one left for Kody to save her from....so the saving the damsel delusion will implode."

Another Redditor chimed, "I think this is it. Some people's relationships revolve around gossiping about other people's drama. I think after spending those years with the OG wives Kody must have loved having someone new to talk to and complain about the OGs and I think that was a part of their bond. Now there is nothing left to talk about, the public sees right through them. The cracks in the relationship are starting to show."

In a similar vein, one argued, "Kody is still ranting about Christine leaving with a house. Imagine the breakdown Kody will have if Robyn divorces him. She will get 50% of everything, child support, and alimony. I think Kody saw a small glimpse of how screwed he would be if Robyn jumped ship. The show is probably the main reason why she is holding on. He needs to feel what the others have felt."

While Kody and Robyn's separation may come across as far-fetched, the patriarch of the Brown household did make it clear that he needs his remaining wife to accept the harsh truth of their plural family being broken, as per People magazine. In the 'Sister Wives' episode airing on October 13, 2024, Kody and Robyn are seen preparing to spend their first Christmas without their large family.

Robyn admitted she was 'completely and utterly heartbroken.' She explained, "This isn't what I envisioned my life to be. I always wanted to live in a plural marriage. I am in this place where everything that is going on is just, it's taking away all those choices for me." She added, "The hopes and dreams that I had were just disappearing before my eyes." Meanwhile, Kody argued that Robyn is 'holding on to something' that no longer exists. While Janelle and Meri have moved on with their lives, enjoying their newfound freedom, Christine went on to marry David Woodley in October 2023.