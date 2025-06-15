Kody Brown reveals how PDA with Robyn in front of other 'Sister Wives' got them kicked out: 'It cost me...'

Kody Brown recently recalled the time he was “kicked out” for displaying affection to his youngest wife, Robyn Brown.

‘Sister Wives’ star Kody Brown recently recalled a difficult moment he experienced after showing affection to his wife Robyn Brown. As per Today, Kody opened up to host Sukanya Krishnan during the June 8 episode of the ‘Sister Wives: One on One’ special. The topic came up when Christine Brown Woolley, one of Kody’s ex-wives, mentioned that the other sister wives avoided physical affection around each other. Responding to the comment, Kody said, “The last time Robyn and I showed PDA around the family, we got kicked out.” Krishnan asked Kody to elaborate, but he hesitated and only replied, “Yeah, they f** with us bad. And boy, it cost me dearly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown Woolley (@christine_brownsw)

Kody avoided further questions about the incident and did not clarify whether it happened recently. Krishnan gained some insight when she asked if the incident was too traumatizing. Kody replied, “Until Meri and Janelle are remarried, I will not show PDA to Robyn in front of them.” Robyn Brown also shared her perspective on PDA. Speaking to Krishnan, she stated, "What I think is affection, he thinks is subtle. It’s just a difference between his level and my level. And I mean, I think kissing is fine in front of people." Robyn added that she feels shy about being physically affectionate in front of others. During a segment on the show, Meri Brown, another of Kody’s wives, spoke about boundaries around PDA. “I don’t have a problem with PDA. I think that I want to have somebody who is comfortable with that,” Meri stated, also mentioning that she is fine when people are holding hands or putting arms around each other and even kissing their partners. "But when it gets to the point that somebody says, 'Get a room,' that’s probably a little bit too much."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meri (@therealmeribrown)

According to ScreenRant, Christine, the third wife after Meri and Janelle, recently opened up about her failed marriage with Kody and revealed how he preferred spending time with the youngest wife, Robyn Brown. According to People, Christine, although she had fun and a great time with Kody, felt a gap in their relationship once Robyn entered the picture. Talking to the outlet, Christine stated, “At that point…it was already so almost over anyway," also mentioning that she and Kody didn’t share “true intimacy” and that the husband did not care for her emotionally, romantically, physically, or financially.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janellebrown117 (@janellebrown117)

Kody married his first wife, Meri, in April 1990 and the couple got legally divorced in 2014. They have one child together, Leon, born in 1995. Later, Kody spiritually married Janelle in 1993, and they separated in 2022. Kody and Janelle share six children: Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison (passed away in 2024), Gabriel, and Savanah. In 1994, Kody entered a spiritual marriage with Christine, who left the family in 2021. They also have six children: Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely. Kody spiritually tied the knot with Robyn in 2010 and legally married her in 2014 after divorcing Meri. He adopted Robyn’s three children from her previous marriage, Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna, in 2015. Together, Kody and Robyn have two biological children: Solomon and Ariella.