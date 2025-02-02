'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown breaks silence on divorce rumors after fans noticed an odd detail

Trouble in paradise? 'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown who married David Woolley in October 2023 after Kody Brown split is setting the record straight

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown is spilling the beans on her current relationship status! Every now and then, Christine shares goofy videos featuring her husband David Woolley on her social media pages. However, in one of her recent clips, fans noticed she wasn’t wearing her ring, sparking rumors about possible issues in her relationship with Woolley. Now, Christine seems to be clearing up any doubts. On Monday, January 27, she posted a video on Instagram of herself doing household chores while her partner Woolley relaxed in the background. "He married an independent woman! What a good sport he is! 😂," she wrote in the caption of the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown Woolley (@christine_brownsw)

Shortly after, one of Christine's fans addressed the ongoing divorce rumors. According to Screenrant, a follower with the username @moogie7800 asked, "What is happening? A few days ago u make a video of I taking off your ring to some sad sappy music." Christine told the fan that she had removed her ring because she was baking. In her response, Christine said, "Noooo, we are happy." On the other hand, a large majority of her followers just gushed over the couple. One user wrote, "Love watching you two lovebirds," meanwhile another fan commented, "She struck gold with David. He’s super handsome too. I love their love 🥰." A third person stated, "I’d say you married a real man this time."

Before sparking romance rumors with Woolley, Christine was married to Kody Brown for over 25 years. For those wondering, Christine and Kody parted ways in November 2021. During an interview with People magazine in August 2022, Christine revealed that she will be a "monogamist," following her separation from Kody. "I want a partnership. I want a guy who actually loves me and wants to be with me intimately. I will be a monogamist from here on out. Polygamy is not for me anymore," Christine told the media outlet at that time.

After her split from Kody, Christine found her soulmate in Woolley. These two lovebirds made their relationship public on Valentine's Day 2023. The pair announced their engagement in April of the same year. The couple tied the knot on October 7, 2023, in front of their closest friends and family members in Utah. While having a conversation with People magazine, Christine shared her thoughts on her wedding. "It's a fairytale. It's everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true," Christine shared at the time of her wedding.

During the same interview, Christine gushed over Woolley and further added, “David is just home. I feel like wherever we are together, we just create this amazing unity together. We're a solid unit, and whatever goes on around us just doesn't even matter. Being married together just solidifies us together." The TLC reality star continued, "I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives." At the moment, Christine and Woolley continue to build their lives together in Utah.