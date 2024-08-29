Will Kelsey Jane win 'AGT' Season 19? NBC contestant advances after securing America's vote

'AGT' Season 19 aerial artist Kelsey Jane is a dentist by day and aerial queen by night

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: The third round of the highly anticipated Quarterfinals for 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 showcased an impressive lineup of 11 sensational acts, each vying for a chance to advance in the competition.

After much deliberation and excitement, the results were finally revealed during the live episode that aired on August 28. Host Terry Crews announced that three standout performers would be moving on to the next round of the competition based on America's votes.

Aerial artist Kelsey Jane, who mesmerized the crowd with her breathtaking routines, along with the witty stand-up comedian Learnmore Jonasi and the talented singer Reid Wilson, emerged victorious and secured their spots in the 'AGT' semifinals.

Throughout the entirety of the NBC show, aerialist Kelsey has consistently amazed and captivated audiences with her remarkable aerial skills. Her performances have not only showcased her incredible talent but have also garnered her the esteemed recognition of America's vote.

With these extraordinary aerial abilities, Kelsey has positioned herself as a serious contender for the title of 'AGT' Season 19. It’s important to highlight that she is indeed a strong competitor, and her chances of clinching the title appear to be quite promising.

As the competition progresses, Kelsey's impressive skills and mind-boggling performances continue to set her apart, making her a strong favorite among viewers and judges alike.

'AGT' Season 19 semifinalist Kelsey Jane has a good chance at winning the NBC show

Kelsey Jane, a semifinalist from 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, has emerged as a strong contender for the title on NBC's popular talent competition. Her aerial performances have not only captivated the audience but also left them speechless. Her incredible skills speak volumes without her needing to utter a single word.

In the upcoming Live Semifinal round, Kelsey will showcase her talent among a total of 12 acts, all vying for a chance to secure one of the six coveted Fan Votes. This opportunity will propel them forward to the Finals, alongside the winners of the Live Show Golden Buzzer, ultimately competing for a place in the prestigious Top 10.

The Top 10 finalists will then battle it out for the esteemed title of 'AGT' Season 19 champion, along with the chance to win a staggering $1 million in an exciting two-week Finale event.

Has any aerial act won 'AGT'?

When considering spin-offs, https://meaww.com/exclusive-agt-fantasy-league-aerial-sensation-aidan-bryant-shares-admiration-for-heidi-klum-calls-her-his-favorite-judge​ holds the remarkable distinction of being the first aerial act to ever win 'America’s Got Talent'. Interestingly, he is also the inaugural winner whose performance incorporates elements of danger, setting a precedent for future contestants.

Aidan, an exceptionally talented aerialist, competed in Season 16 of 'AGT,' where he showcased his breathtaking skills and ultimately finished the competition in a commendable second place. In addition to his impressive performance, he was awarded a brand-new car as part of his achievements during the season.

Following his success, Aidan returned to the 'AGT' stage for 'America’s Got Talent: All-Stars,' where he once again captivated audiences with his aerial artistry, ultimately clinching the title and solidifying his status as the 'AGT Ultimate All-Star.' This remarkable journey not only highlights his talent but also marks a significant milestone in the history of the competition.

When will 'AGT' Season 19 Quarterfinals 4 air?

The fourth and final Live Quarterfinal round of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 is set to be broadcast on Tuesday, September 3, starting at 8 pm ET. This episode will be packed with many memorable performances as well as exciting moments.

Following this thrilling quarterfinal round, the Live Results show will take place the very next day, on Wednesday, September 4, also beginning at 8 pm ET. Viewers can look forward to seeing which contestants will secure their spots in the next stage of the competition and which ones will be sent home, adding to the excitement and suspense of the season.

'America's Got Talent' Season 19 airs on NBC on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 pm ET.