'AGT' Season 19: Watch Simon Cowell question aerialist Kelsey Jane’s unexpected career shift

'AGT' Season 19 aerialist Kelsey Jane flaunts her day job as a dentist after a thrilling Live Show performance

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: In her recent performance on 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, Episode 13, aerialist and dentist Kelsey Jane used suspended silks to fly on stage. Her daring act was breathtaking, but it was her profession that brought a touch of humor to the room after the thrilling performance.

Kelsey is a multidimensional artist and professional who seamlessly blends the realms of performance and dentistry. With a solid background in classical dance, she started practicing aerial straps in 2018 while still pursuing her dentistry degree.

Her dedication and skill in both fields have earned her numerous accolades and scholarships. Kelsey has graced the stages at various shows and corporate events nationwide, captivating audiences with her distinctive talents.

After her audition, Kelsey returned to her regular work as a dentist, where a patient recognized her! Inspired by the film 'The Greatest Showman', she embarked on learning aerial skills. After her performance on Tuesday, August 27, Simon Cowell was left speechless. He could only ask her why she chose to pursue aerial arts when she was already thriving as a dentist, noting that dentists are "loaded." Kelsey simply replied, "Because it's fun."

Simon Cowell probes into 'AGT' Season 19 aerialist Kelsey Jane's career (@nbc)

'AGT's Kelsey Jane managed to juggle both dentistry and her career as an aerialist

Kelsey is from Dallas, Texas, but she now lives in Las Vegas, Nevada. While she practices dentistry, she also trains in aerial arts at Aeris Aerial Arts in Utah. As a child, Kelsey was quiet and introverted. Kelsey underwent orthodontic treatment to address her once prominent buck teeth, which significantly boosted her confidence.

Kelsey chose dentistry to give back to others in the same way her orthodontist had helped her. To manage the high costs of dental school, she enrolled in the Miss America scholarship program for financial support. Around the time she was admitted to dentistry school, she experimented with aerial before deciding that she wanted to perform as an aerialist while still working as a dentist to have a secure financial situation. In 2008, she received the Nordan Award from TCU.

Kelsey won the Miss Dallas title in 2014 in Fort Worth and also received the Miss Congeniality, Alpha Fitness, and Overall Talent titles at Miss Texas 2014. Additionally, she earned a gold medal in the Advanced Division at the Aerialympics in 2019.

'AGT' Season 19 star Kelsey Jane hails from Dallas, Texas, but she now lives in Las Vegas, Nevada (Instagram/@kelseyjane_aerial)

'AGT' Season 19 aerialist Kelsey Jane delivered an enthralling Live Show act

During the Tuesday, August 27 episode, Kelsey performed a captivating aerial silks routine from a high altitude. She descended and then ascended, showcasing an airy and elegant style. Her performance involved spinning gracefully and wrapping her feet before gliding through the air. While the routine wasn't extremely risky, it was brilliantly choreographed.

'AGT' Season 19 star Kelsey Jane performed a captivating aerial silks routine from a high altitude (@nbc)

'AGT' Season 19 judges 'fascinated' by aerialist Kelsey Jane

After the performance, Heidi Klum was the only judge to stand up, expressing that she was "fascinated" and "mind-blown" that Kelsey could pursue such a skill as a hobby. Howie Mandel noted that despite the routine being one they see frequently each year, he believes there is still room for development. Sofia Vergara, on the other hand, wasn't a fan of the song and found the performance to be "dangerous."

'AGT' Season 19 judges impressed by aerialist Kelsey Jane's Live Show act (@nbc)

