Will Reid Wilson win 'AGT' Season 19? Watch Howie Madel brag about his golden buzzer pick

'AGT' Season 19 contestant Reid Wilson performed Ariana Grande's song, 'Almost Is Never Enough' and received a standing ovation from all four judges

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: Reid Wilson earned Howie Madel's Golden Buzzer during 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 auditions and the NBC show judge didn't miss a chance to brag about his pick. Reid Wilson recently delivered a winning performance and is expected to at least advance to the semi-final. Reid performed Ariana Grande's song, 'Almost Is Never Enough' and received a standing ovation from all four judges as well as the live audience. Howie also teased that Reid could win the latest season and said, "You are so close to getting a dog." He referred to Reid's previous comment about getting a dog after winning the NBC show.

Howie also complimented Reid's poise and pitch claiming it was as strong aspects of his performance. He also praised Reid's control of his voice despite being a 15-year-old performer. However, Sofía Vergara compared Reid's look with David Boe and claimed that the contestant 'belong' to the stage.

'AGT' Season 19 contestant Reid Wilson performs Ariana Grande song (@nbc)

Simon Cowell suggests Reid Wilson to perform live

'AGT' Season 19 contestant Reid Wilson impressed Simon Cowell and received some life-changing suggestions. Simon commented, "I really do believe Reid that singing is going to be your career." He suggested, "It is so important right now to forget about posting stuff online... You have to do what you just did tonight."

The NBC show judge added, "Get on a stage, do it live... perform in front of an audience because if you can't do that you're not going to have a shot going forward." Simon further noted, "I also thought you've got real soul in your voice." Meanwhile, Heidi Klum agreed with Simon and claimed that Reid could 'hold his own on stage'.

'AGT' Season 19 judge Simon Cowell suggests Reid Wilson perform live (YouTube/@agt)

'AGT' Season 19 contestant Reid Wilson reflects on getting a standing ovation

After receiving judges's compliments, 'AGT' Season 19 contestant Reid Wilson expressed his feelings about getting a standing ovation from the NBC show judges, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara and the audience. He told host Terry Crews, "It feels amazing."

The NBC show contestant elaborated, "I mean my family's up there and all of them are on their feet and all the judges that's what I was hoping for and I'm just so thankful."

'AGT' Season 19 contestant Reid Wilson receives a standing ovation (@nbc)

'America's Got Talent' Season 19 airs on NBC every Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 PM ET