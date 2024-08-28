Will Learnmore Jonasi win 'AGT' Season 19? Comic is getting coached by franchise alums

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: In the eighteen seasons that 'America's Got Talent' has aired, no comic has ever taken home the Golden Buzzer. However, in Season 19, Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi, who received Terry Crews's Golden Buzzer, is aiming to end the streak.

The good news may be that there isn't much competition because he is the only standup among the nine Golden Buzzers this season. It also won't hurt that he is a very gifted person.

Learnmore was born in Zimbabwe and currently resides in Pittsburgh. 'AGT' Season 19's third live performance had him explaining that his inspiration to become a comedian came from his grandfather.

He has been touring the nation. With blessings from the greats of the past, Learnmore could take out the title this year, and become the first solo comedian to do so.

And Learnmore intends to use a sizable percentage of the $1 million, should he win, to enhance the status of the arts in his neighborhood.

“I want to bring back the arts. I want to start a nonprofit that helps young kids discover their talent, things that I wished I had when I was growing up,” he told Parade.

“I also want to get into filmmaking. I want people in my village to start making films, writing, directing, and all of that so that I can empower the people in my village to finally tell our own stories. So that’s the idea,” he added.

Even though Learnmore is selfless and kind, he is still a person, so he will use some of the money to treat himself. “What are you talking about? I want to buy a lot for myself. I’m going to buy nice outfits. I’m going to spoil myself, but also give back,” he continued.

'AGT' judges dub Learnmore Jonasi one of the 'best' in Season 19

Terry touted Learnmore's performance since the comedian was the only performer he picked for the Golden Buzzer this season.

Sofia Vergara called his comedy "joyful and relatable" after a new set of jokes about how "American" feels to have a green card and comparisons to certain things like family dynamics and food quality back in Zimbabwe, and Simon Cowell thinks he's "one of the best contestants" of the season.

Howie Mandel acknowledged that he has a pleasant demeanor on stage and can "touch every bone" of the audience despite cultural differences.

'AGT' Season 19 comedian Learnmore Jonasi received a surprising Golden Buzzer

"I think you're one of the funniest people we've had over the years," Simon said to Learnmore after his audition.

And Howie stated, “We are so glad you’re here. Standup comedy is so hard as it is, but to come from another country where English isn’t even your first language, not only did you communicate with everybody but tickled everybody, made everybody laugh, you are truly amazing.”

You would have expected that Howie would have gotten the Learnmore golden ticket with such praise, but Terry was the one who accomplished it.

Did any comedian win 'AGT'?

Throughout the last 19 seasons, no comic has won the show without the assistance of a ventriloquist's dummy. Terry Fator and Paul Zerdin have demonstrated that comedic acts can be successful using puppets.

Terry and his felt sidekick, Emma Taylor, appeared in season two of 'AGT'.

