‘AGT’ Season 19: Dance crew Sabrina’s elimination ahead of semi-finals sparks outrage

The Japanese group, consisting of 18 talented dancers, has been eliminated from 'AGT' Season 19 ahead of semi-finals

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: In the recent episode of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, the results for Quarterfinals 3 were revealed. Host Terry Crews introduced young vocalist Journeyy and the Japanese dance group Sabrina. America voted Journeyy into the top five. The dance crew Sabrina should have advanced to the semi-finals instead of the young singer Journeyy. The Japanese group, consisting of 18 talented dancers, delivered an outstanding performance in the quarter-finals, showcasing impeccable synchronization.

Their unique and engaging moves made a significant impression on the show, and they deserved a spot in the semi-finals on NBC. Unfortunately, this episode marked the end of their journey on the NBC show. Meanwhile, viewers have expressed disappointment about Sabrina's elimination on social media. On X, one user said, "Journeyy is a cute kid. Fun personality. Like that he plays piano. But his voice, even for a young kid, is average. Apparently I’m in the minority on that opinion. Sabrina was the best act of the night."

Another user chimed in, "I didn't care for Journey. His performance was lackluster. I thought the judges were just giving him strokes last night, knowing America would vote him off, eventually. But alas, not yet."

One user noted, "WTF, America? Sabrina was robbed! #AGT #AGTResults" Another wrote, "Sabrina was better #agt"

Japanese dance group Sabrina's elimination on 'AGT' Season 19 was 'unfair'

The recent elimination of the Japanese dance group Sabrina from 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 has sparked controversy and discussions among fans, with many labeling the decision as 'unfair.' The talented group was sent home just before the highly anticipated semifinals, a stage where they had the potential to showcase their skills further and possibly win the coveted title.

We believe that Sabrina had the artistry, creativity, and performance quality that could have propelled them to victory in this season's competition. Their elimination has left us feeling unjustly deprived of the opportunity to see them compete further, leading to widespread sentiments that they were 'robbed' of a rightful place in the semifinals. The disappointment surrounding their departure has raised questions about the judging process and the criteria used to determine which acts advance in the competition.

Sabrina dance troupe gave it their all on 'AGT' Season 19

The Sabrina dance crew is an incredibly vibrant and talented ensemble from Japan. Led by Director Muto Seijun and guided by Ishizaka Yoichiro, the crew features an impressive array of dancers, each bringing their own unique skills and artistic flair to the performance

The diverse talents of each member create a rich tapestry of styles and energies, adding an extra layer of excitement and dynamism to the group's overall performance. Each dancer infuses their vibe into the choreography, making the collective experience all the more captivating and entertaining for everyone involved.

The dance troupe put forth an incredible effort during their performances on Season 19 of 'America's Got Talent.' They showcased their remarkable skills, creativity, and passion for dance, captivating both the judges and the audience alike.

Despite their dedication and hard work, the troupe unfortunately fell short in their quest to secure a coveted spot in the semifinals. It was a disappointing outcome for such a talented group, who had hoped to advance further in the competition.

Japanese dance troupe Sabrina won over judges with their unique dance skills

The Japanese dance troupe known as Sabrina captivated audiences with a stunning performance during the quarterfinals of Season 19 of 'America's Got Talent.' Their incredible routine not only impressed the live audience but also won the admiration of the show's esteemed judges, including Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara.

Simon noted that the group's performance elicited "the biggest reaction" from the audience thus far in the competition, highlighting the impact of their artistry. Both Howie and Heidi were so moved by the performance that they stood up to give the dance group a well-deserved standing ovation, a testament to their exceptional talent and hard work. Meanwhile, Sofia commended Sabrina for achieving their goals, acknowledging the clear dedication and effort the dancers poured into their routine. She noted how their performance resonated deeply with everyone present.

