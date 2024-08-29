Is ‘AGT’ Season 19 scripted? Fan-favorite guitarist Maya Neelakantan faces elimination in Quarterfinals

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: No reality show is as simple as it seems, and 'America's Got Talent' is no different. Previous auditioners have alleged that the show manipulates its outcomes, particularly during auditions, as per Distractify.

In 2012, a circus performer claimed on Live Journal that the audition process was "rigged" and that the audience was conditioned to react positively or negatively to certain contestants beforehand. This performer stated that the show contacted them every season to invite them to audition. Upon agreeing, they said their act was scripted by producers, and they rehearsed parts of it before the live audience and judges.

However, when they finally performed, they were booed off the stage, which they found strange considering the show's efforts to recruit them. The auditioner also wrote: "The contract states: 'The producers of America's Got Lawsuits reserve the right to determine the winner by any means they choose.'"

In the latest episode of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, host Terry Crews revealed the results of the overnight voting. Kelsey Jane and The Reklaws were the first acts announced, with Kelsey securing enough votes to continue in the competition as one of the week's top five.

Soon after, Terry introduced boy band Menudo and guitarist Maya Neelakantan, with Maya making it into the top five. On the other hand, Journeyy was selected over Japanese dance crew Sabrina. Then, he called out Jelly Boy the Clown and comedian Learnmore Jonasi, with Learnmore earning a place in the top five. Reid Wilson was announced as the last contestant to join the top five.

By the end of the episode, Terry revealed which three acts would advance to the semi-finals, with Reid, Kelsey, and Learnmore making the cut. Meanwhile, fan-favorite Maya Neelakantan faced elimination during the Quarterfinals and the viewers expressed their disappointment online.

An X user wrote, "Maya should have gone through. Dee Dee and Learnmore make sense though."

Another user chimed in, "The comedian not deserve, Maya was robbed."

Followed by a third user who penned, "Where's Maya and music journey."

A fourth user said, "Maya should've made it to the semi finals but only Americans can vote and they continue to vote for the same acts over and over again."

'AGT' Season 19 guitarist Maya Neelakantan deserved a spot in semifinals

Maya Neelakantan, the talented guitarist from 'America's Got Talent,' Season 19 truly deserved a place in the semifinals with her impressive performances. Her skill and artistry on the guitar captivated both the judges and the audience, showcasing not only her technical abilities but also her unique musicality.

It’s clear that Maya brought something special to the stage, and her exclusion from the semifinals feels like a missed opportunity for the competition. Given her passion for music and the hard work she has put into honing her craft, it’s evident that she deserved a chance to continue showcasing her talents in the later rounds of the show.

Are the winners of 'America's Got Talent' decided beforehand?

Claims about the later stages of the competition 'AGT' have decreased. This might be because the early rounds are more heavily produced, and as the producers become satisfied with the remaining acts, they allow the show to unfold more naturally, including live voting.

The issue of whether the show is completely manipulated is still uncertain. It may be produced similarly to other reality shows. While the accusation from the auditioner is troubling, it is just one claim from nearly ten years ago. In the end, viewers at home probably care more about the entertainment value of the show rather than its authenticity.

Who got eliminated during 'AGT' Season 19 Quarterfinals 3?

Interested in finding out the names of the contestants who got eliminated during this round. The acts listed below did not receive sufficient votes to progress to the 'AGT' Season 19 Semifinal. Jelly Boy the Clown, Journey, Maya Neelakantan, Menudo, Sabrina, Sam Huang, and The Reklaws have been eliminated from the NBC show.

