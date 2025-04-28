Ezra Sosa jokes about avoiding convicted partners on ‘DWTS’ after Anna Delvey: 'I have a...'

“Make this a requirement; you’ll only take partners who have been arrested,” one 'DWTS' viewer wrote in the comments section of the YouTube video.

Pro dancer Ezra Sosa does not want to share his ballroom expertise with a convicted felon again on 'Dancing With the Stars.' Sosa aired his concerns while speaking to UsWeekly while attending Hulu's 'Get Real House' premiere in Beverly Hills last week. "I'll tell you who’s not on my mind, and it’s anyone with a convicted felony,” he explained. “We’re just gonna stray away from that. If my person next season is still a convicted felon, I think I have a niche,” he added in jest. The ballet expert was last year paired with the infamous New York heiress Anna Delvey. The pair was eliminated early on the show after facing significant backlash for Delvey's participation.

Sosa is so stressed that in December, he practically joked about being paired with United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson's killer, Luigi Mangione. In a post shared on his TikTok, the professional dancer compared his features with that of Mangione and captioned the short clip, “He’s going to be my partner in season 34 #dwts." The viral video racked in over a million views, with fans commenting on the similarities between Mangione and Sosa, as per The Independent. “Ezra, I fear this is giving ‘Siblings or Couple,’” a viewer mocked. “Ezra, you need to enter the look-alike contest,” a fan ridiculed. “Make this a requirement; you’ll only take partners who have been arrested,” an online user pointed out with sarcasm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Meanwhile, Sosa was so impacted by his ex-dancing partner's famous one-line exit reaction that he got the word tattooed on his back in October last year. After being abruptly eliminated from the show, Delvey said "nothing" when asked what she would take from the show. Sosa inked the iconic word on his upper back in cursive with a tiny “33” below it as a reminder of their season 33 partnership; additionally, he hilariously lip-synced the moment and posted the video on TikTok, as per People. “What are you going to take away from this competition?” DWTS host Julianne Hough’s voice can be heard playing in the background as the tattoo artist dramatically reveals the tattoo by sliding a paper towel off Sosa's bare back right in time when the con artist replies, “Nothing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ExtraTV (@extratv)

“There you have it,” Hough’s voice continues as the pro dancer faces the camera and lip-syncs. “Absolutely nothing.” He went on to jeer at his life decision by captioning the video, “⁣SuchI’m] an idiot.” Surprisingly, Delvey instantly noticed his dedication but gave her signature deadpan reaction, commenting, “Exactly.” Speaking to Extra TV in an exclusive, Sosa described his initial feelings as shock and resentment after witnessing Delvey's one-word reaction on the show. "I'm sure you wanted to stay longer," the journalist said. "I honestly wanted to stay longer for my partner; I really wanted to give her that chance to really grow on camera and let America really see who she really is," Sosa confessed.

Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa are seen on September 04, 2024, in NYC.(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Raymond Hall)

"I think that's going to be one of the iconic moments of this show. What went through her mind? I knew she was going to say something very iconic with her exit, of course," Sosa concluded about their journey and the infamous moment on DWTS.