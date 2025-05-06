‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro hints Season 34 will feature ‘really big names’ — and one’s already confirmed

Val Chmerkovskiy said, "So even pre-season, there are potential favorites."

'DWTS' pro Val Chmerkovskiy, who is a three-time winner of the coveted mirrorball trophy (seasons 20, 21, and 32), said in an interview with Us Weekly, "I feel like season 33 really went viral; there were so many highlights. ‘Dancing With the Stars’ was huge, and it is growing in popularity, which is crazy to say after 20 years of being on air. But with its reestablished popularity, I think we’re going to get a lot of really big names, and I’m excited for that.”

And it looks like he wasn’t wrong. The very first celebrity confirmed, Robert Irwin, has already set the bar high, further fueling fan excitement for what’s shaping up to be a star-studded season. Dropping more hints, Chmerkovskiy also pointed out that when it comes to dancing, it's always passion over skills that matters. He explained, "If you’re an incredible dancer and you’re excited, then that is even better. If you’re not a dancer but you’re excited, that is great,” he continued. “I’m never prepared [to name my dream partner]. I always go for Beyoncé, Adele, or Rihanna — some crazy names. But, after last season, who knows?"

Referring to the unpredictable nature of the show, he further added, "'DWTS ' is a living and breathing project. So even pre-season, there are potential favorites, but as the season gets going, that premiere sets a certain tone with so many different variables along the way,” he explained before referencing the most recent winners: his wife, Jenna Johnson, and Joey Graziadei. “There were things that shifted last minute that some may analyze as, ‘Oh man, well, there goes our chance.’ Even the fact that Jenn [Tran] joined the show last minute — that took some of the steam out of the whole Bachelor Nation supporting one person. Now that the vote is split. So these little variables potentially can change the game and change your odds."

Despite the buzz and countless celebrities expressing interest in joining the ballroom, longtime casting director Deena Katz revealed that fan hopes don’t always translate to reality. In a past interview with Slate, Katz shared that 90% of the stars who ultimately appear on DWTS are ones she sought out, not those who applied or were publicly suggested. “Every time we have dinner with people, they want to play the ‘Who should be on Dancing With the Stars’ game,” she said. “It’s always ‘Jennifer Aniston.’ And I’m like, oh, trust me, I’ve tried. She can’t do it.” This revelation leaves fans with limited sway in who makes it to the dance floor, despite the internet being flooded with fantasy picks season after season.

However, given the successful run of the show and 33 seasons down, Katz's approach to casting is sure to be working. Sharing another insight, Katz told the aforementioned outlet, "Every season is like making the best dinner party ever. This show would be so boring if it were always 12 actors and some Disney kids. Ideally, they’re people who can laugh at themselves; otherwise, the show gets too intense.”