‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ creator teases return of ‘Game of Thrones’ villain in new spin-off show

Slated for a January 18, 2026 release, the prequel show is based on 'Tales of Dunk and Egg' by George RR Martin

Following the epic success of 'House of the Dragon,' HBO is all set to expand the 'Game of Thrones' universe with a prequel series, 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.' Set a century before the events of 'Game of Thrones,' the new spinoff is based on 'Tales of Dunk and Egg' by George RR Martin and is scheduled to premiere on January 18, 2026. To add more to the fan frenzy, the creator of the show has recently revealed a 'GOT' villain is set to appear in the show, and no, it's certainly not White Walker.

A screenshot of David Bradley from 'Game of Thrones' episode (Image Source: HBO | Game of Thrones)

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' creator Ira Parker revealed that the first season will focus mostly on new characters, but some familiar faces from the original series will return, including Maester Aemon Targaryen (Peter Vaughan) and potentially other younger versions of Thrones figures who appear in Martin's book. Parker then revealed that one familiar 'Game of Thrones' villain he hopes to include in the new show is Walder Frey (David Bradley), the man behind the infamous Red Wedding, as per Screen Rant.

Speaking to Polygon, Parker stated the character wouldn't appear until later seasons, if HBO renews the show, but he already has a "favorite" idea for the cameo, saying, "My favorite is, and look, it's not until the third book, but there's a baby Walder Frey. I have this, hopefully, really funny idea that people are probably going to kill me for. But this idea that something's happening, like there's a runaway horse cart, and this baby's about to be killed, and Dunk intervenes and saves baby Walder Frey."

Although 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' has not yet been renewed for a second season, Frey likely wouldn't appear until the end of season 2 or early season 3. The character first appears as a child in Martin's third 'Dunk & Egg' novella, 'The Mystery Knight,' which features a wedding between a Frey and a Butterwell attended by a "chinless boy of four whose nose was dripping snot," who was confirmed by Martin to be young Frey. While the reference is brief, it opens the door for series creator Parker to expand creatively on the villain's early life.

Talking about the cast of the show, as per Variety, Peter Claffey leads the cast as Ser Duncan the Tall, a wandering hedge knight, alongside Dexter Sol Ansell as his young squire, Egg. The series also features Daniel Ings, Bertie Carvel, Danny Webb, Sam Spruell, Shaun Thomas, Finn Bennett, Edward Ashley, Tanzyn Crawford, Henry Ashton, Youssef Kerkour, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, and Daniel Monks.