Stephen Colbert’s ‘Elsbeth’ debut teases the return of a fan-favorite — with a risk of heartbreak

CBS drops a new sneak peek that may hold the key to one of 'Elsbeth's most anticipated comebacks.

CBS has officially released a brand-new sneak peek of Stephen Colbert’s anticipated guest appearance on ‘Elsbeth.’ And fans are buzzing about more than just his arrival. The brief clip not only introduces Colbert’s quirky new character but also drops a subtle hint that could reveal when, and how, another beloved guest star might make their return in season 3. The teaser, part of CBS’s four-piece preview rollout, marks Colbert’s debut as Scotty Bristol. He plays a sharp yet eccentric late-night host, as per BroadwayWorld. His first meeting with Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) immediately sparks intrigue.

During their conversation, Elsbeth casually mentions she’s just come back from Scotland after visiting her “boyfriend,” Angus, before quickly correcting herself, uncertain whether the title truly fits. That single, hesitant word may not seem like much, but for devoted fans, it’s a clue that carries enormous weight. Fans of the hit procedural will remember that season 2 ended with Elsbeth at a crossroads. She’s torn between following her career in New York and exploring her blossoming connection with Angus, played by Ioan Gruffudd. The new scene confirms she did, in fact, travel to Scotland, suggesting that their relationship is still alive despite the distance.

Now, with Elsbeth back in New York, the ball appears to be in Angus’ court. Could that mean another romantic visit is on the horizon? Series showrunner Jonathan Tolins has previously addressed fans’ hopes for an Angus comeback, and his comments suggest it’s more likely than not. “I would love to have Ioan [Gruffudd] back on, and I think he’s interested,” Tolins said earlier this year as per ScreenRant. “I would love to have him come back and visit New York again or take the show to Scotland. Although I will say that we are not looking to sort of pair up Elsbeth. I think one of the things about our show is that this is a woman who’s reinvented herself, who is divorced, and is really focused on her work and not looking to be permanently attached to another person.”

Still, Tolins admitted that both he and the creative team “love Angus,” and the door remains wide open for his return. At the moment, CBS has yet to confirm Gruffudd’s involvement in season 3. However, fans believe the timing of his possible return could be a deliberate nod to their previous on-screen encounter. ‘Elsbeth’s ‘Cupid’s Day’ episode aired on February 13, 2025, marking the start of her charming chemistry with Angus. 'Elsbeth' Season 3’s midseason lineup puts a new episode just two days before Valentine’s Day 2026, on February 12, making it the perfect opportunity for their long-distance romance to come full circle.

If the creative team mirrors that timeline, Elsbeth and Angus could find themselves reunited almost exactly one year after fans first fell in love with them. Should the show bring Angus back, it could pave the way for one of the series’ most heartfelt moments yet or, just as likely, a bittersweet reminder that love and freedom don’t always coexist easily. Either way, CBS seems to be setting up something special for Elsbeth fans.