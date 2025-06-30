Is an American ‘Squid Game’ spin-off coming? Cate Blanchett’s surprise cameo could be the clue

‘Squid Game’ came to an end with Season 3, but that doesn't mean the franchise is over

With three stunning seasons and a heartbreaking finale, the thrilling world of 'Squid Game' has finally bid farewell to fans. While the show's conclusion is drawing mixed reactions, Cate Blanchett’s surprise cameo is grabbing attention for all the right reasons. Known for her versatile acting chops, the Academy Award winner's surprising appearance may have lasted only a few seconds, but it strongly suggests that the lore of 'Squid Game' has only just begun.

Cate Blanchett attends the FX Networks' Star Walk Winter Press Tour 2020 in Pasadena, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer)

While many had anticipated that the 'Squid Game' Season 3 would finally unravel the mystery of the deadly games, in a twisted turn of events, it is disclosed that the game is not limited to South Korea. In the final moments of the show, just before the credits roll, the narrative shifts to a street in the US where the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), having seemingly stepped away from the games, witnesses a hauntingly familiar sight of a woman in a tuxedo playing Ddakji with a man, slapping him each time he loses, just like Gong Yoo's Recruiter did in Season 1.

That woman is shockingly revealed to be Blanchett, marking her debut in the 'Squid Game' universe, per Screen Rant. Blanchett's cameo signals that the deadly games are far from over. Despite the destruction of the island and the apparent downfall of the Korean operation, the global machinery behind the competition is still alive and expanding. This moment also confirms a major shift in the narrative where the games are not confined to just one country, and they are part of a much broader, possibly worldwide network.

It also alters the entire series, revealing that Seong Gi-hun's (Lee Jung-jae) sacrifice and Hwang Jun-ho’s (Wi Ha-joon) investigations barely dented the organization’s reach. In addition, the 'Squid Game' Season 3's final scene hints at a broader universe; it doesn’t confirm Blanchett’s involvement in any future spin-off. Her cameo may have been a one-off tease rather than a long-term commitment. Reportedly, David Fincher is all set to helm the American spin-off of the show, and thanks to his mastery of themes like capitalism and human darkness, the unnamed show could potentially surpass the original series.

Notably, Fincher's distinctive style could elevate the franchise beyond a survival drama into a more nuanced, socially critical narrative. With Blanchett’s gravitas as a powerful actor, the spin-off could bring added prestige and complexity. However, the success of any expansion hinges on Netflix maintaining the quality of its storytelling, which should not be subpar, as additions risk damaging one of its most valuable IPs and diminishing the original’s cultural legacy.

Though Netflix hasn't officially confirmed a 'Squid Game' spin-off, rumors strongly suggest that Fincher has pitched an English-language version, despite series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk declaring he's done with the franchise. According to Variety, Netflix has no official plans to announce a spin-off yet, but Blanchett’s surprise cameo and the series' massive global success have prompted the streamer to consider future possibilities for the IP. The franchise continues to thrive with a mobile game, the BAFTA-winning 'Squid Game: The Challenge', and immersive experiences in Netflix's upcoming venues in Philadelphia and Dallas.