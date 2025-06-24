Squid Game’s Front Man actor Lee Byung-hun hints at possible spinoff, and we're manifesting it already

‘Squid Game’ might be ending, but the Front Man’s story might just be getting started

‘Squid Game’ might be coming to an end, but Netflix won't let the franchise go away. A few of the heaviest series, garnering views all over the globe on Netflix, are ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ and, of course, ‘Squid Game.’ Coming from the creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, the series might get a spin-off soon, as teased by one of its actors, Lee Byung-hun. The Front Man actor recently suggested that a spinoff series could happen someday that would solely focus on his character, as per Screen Rant. Making an appearance on 'The Tonight Show', Byung-hun stressed, “Okay, I need to tell you this. Uh, I'm not sure about that. But there's a possibility and we'll never know what happens.”

The ‘G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra’ actor’s remarks came during a segment where he was asked several questions, including the host Jimmy Fallon trying to figure out “could we see a Front Man spin off one day?” One of the intriguing questions that the host asked Byung-hun was if the 'Squid Game' has someone else in charge besides the Front Man. However, the actor did not divulge any details and dodged the question. Meanwhile, it is not only the ‘I Saw the Devil’ actor who has teased a spin-off but also the South Korean creator and writer-director of the hit Netflix series, Hwang Dong-hyuk. Talking to People, his comments came during the Season 3 premiere of the series on June 18, at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. The director teased that the story holds a "possibility" of a spinoff. "I cannot just tell right now when and how it's going to happen, but there is a chance,” Dong-hyuk stated to the outlet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeeByungHun 이병헌 (@byunghun0712)

‘Squid Game’ is a thriller series from Netflix that follows the character of Lee Jung-jae, Gi-hun, as he is recruited into a deadly tournament. The game in question has hundreds of cash-strapped individuals who are forced to play the life-threatening version of children's adventure pastimes, which in return would win them a life-changing cash prize. As we move further in the series, Gi-hun is shown to be in a literal and ideological battle with the Front Man, who is the manager of 'Squid Game'. Season 3 will be the final outing of Squid Game. The series began in 2021, gaining massive success since the very first episode.

As of the last season, it will begin exactly from where the previous entry left off. "The third and final season of Squid Game follows Gi-hun after losing his best friend in the game and being driven to utter despair by The Front Man, who was hiding his true identity to infiltrate the game," the official synopsis of ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 reads. The final season of the thriller adventure series by Netflix will premiere on June 27, with all of its episodes being dropped at once.