Will ‘Squid Game’ return for Season 4? Creator teases major update but it's not what we expected

‘Squid Game’ is ending but the franchise could expand in a totally unexpected way

Netflix is all set to bring back the blood bath of ‘Squid Game’ with its Season 3. While fans are eager to relive the thrilling moments seen in the previous two entries of the series by creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, many are hoping for a Season 4. However, there are no new plans to extend the main series after its final stretch. As per TV Insider, the upcoming season will serve as the final outing of ‘Squid Game,’ but don't let this dim you down, as a lot is already cooking in the show’s production. The spinoff series, ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’, which had amused its viewers back in 2023, is set to make a return. In fact, Season 2 of the aforementioned show has already wrapped its casting round as per the outlet.

The first season of the reality game show featured 456 competitors playing childhood games, having some thrilling twists. Fortunately, the game was not as deadly as the one shown in ‘Squid Game,’ having no loss of lives. It was Mai Whelan, who became the winner of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge,’ taking home a grand cash prize of $4.56 million. Meanwhile, the creator of ‘Squid Game’ has also hinted at continuing the franchise.

Before the release of Season 2 of the main series, Dong-hyuk talked to The Hollywood Reporter, expressing, “If I ever wanted to go back to the world of Squid Game, it would be about different characters with a different story arc. Some kind of spinoff, maybe. For example, the masked guards. How did they end up here? What do they do in their downtime? Something like that, maybe.” He also mentioned another spin-off which would be about the storyline “between Season 1 and 2. There’s a three-year gap. So, for example, what was the Front Man doing during those three years? What was the Recruiter doing?”

It is crucial to know that this is not the only time he has spoken of a ‘Squid Game’ spinoff. On June 18, at The Plaza Hotel in New York City, during the Season 3 premiere of the series, the director mentioned, "I cannot just tell right now when and how it's going to happen, but there is a chance,” while talking to People. Meanwhile, the Front Man actor, Lee Byung-hun, recently made a huge revelation about a spinoff focused on his character. Making an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show,’ the ‘G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra’ actor teased, “Okay, I need to tell you this. Uh, I'm not sure about that. But there's a possibility, and we'll never know what happens.”

‘Squid Game’ Season 3 will be released on June 27, with all of its episodes being dropped at once, on Netflix. As of its official synopsis, it reads, "The third and final season of Squid Game follows Gi-hun after losing his best friend in the game and being driven to utter despair by The Front Man, who was hiding his true identity to infiltrate the game." The new season will begin from the exact point where 'Squid Game' Season 2 ended. The series first aired in 2021 and stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Gyu-young, Tom Choi, and other great actors.