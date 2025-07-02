One judge is out for good on ‘The Voice’ — and the reason sounds messy: ‘She was the worst...’

Judges may come and go, but ‘The Voice’ shall continue. Over the last 27 seasons, the singing competition has welcomed many new and returning celebrity coaches, including pop icon Camila Cabello. The ‘Havana’ hitmaker joined Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend as a first-time coach in season 22. She brought a new wave of cheerfulness and spontaneity with her amazing sense of humor and presence of mind. Her banter, especially with Shelton, was highly appreciated by the fans. However, it’s been a while since she appeared on the show, and the fans believe it will remain that way.

‘The Voice’ coaches tend to do more than one season, and some even sign for a multiple-season deal. But Cabello is certainly an exception, as fans claim she may never return. “I hope Camilla comes back,” the Reddit channel for ‘The Voice’ wrote, prompting discussion. “I doubt that I think there was a falling out behind the scenes between her and the voice because she no longer follows the voice on Instagram, the only coach to ever do so,” one Reddit user replied. Another internet user pointed out that the ‘My Oh My’ singer never spoke about the show since appearing on a season. “I think Ariana has more of a chance of coming back than (sic) Camilla,” another fan claimed.

One social media user alleged that Cabello would “never” return to ‘The Voice.’ “My source at the voice said Camila is never coming back. He wouldn’t tell me why, but all he said was that she was the worst coach they ever had,” the same user added. “I’m not sure what exactly happened, but I am guessing behind-the-scenes stuff? I really like her and liked her on the show, so it’s a bummer,” the fan added. Cabello’s season welcomed some amazing and young talents, and many of them chose her as their mentor. Although the team she led was arguably one of the strongest, she couldn’t win the title.

Blake Shelton’s team was considered weak compared to other seasons, but he ended up winning with wildcard contestant, Bryce Leatherwood. The latter’s Country music flair and overall swag made America fall in love with him. Leatherwood was the ninth and final winner from team Shelton until his retirement. The legendary Country singer stepped down as a coach after season 23 to spend more quality time with his family. He tied the knot to fellow coach, Gwen Stefani, in 2021 and became stepdad to her three sons: Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Shelton revealed how fatherhood changed his life for the better. “I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore,” he told the outlet. “I think the only way for me to really do that right is to step away from being committed to something like ’The Voice’ that demands a lot of your time,” he added. The singer admitted that he wanted to be fully engrossed in his new role as a father and there was no way around it. “Those days are behind me for now. I got a more important job,” he added.