Blake Shelton’s humor gave ‘The Voice’ its edge, but one remark crossed the line with Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello debuted on 'The Voice' as a coach in 2022, and her natural rapport with the contestants instantly made her a popular mentor. However, Cabello couldn't escape Blake Shelton's cheesy snide remarks. “Camila stepped all over my joke,” Shelton reacted to a situation between them during one of the blind auditions. “You pronounce my name wrong still!” the 'Shameless' hitmaker countered. She was infuriated because Shelton pronounced Cah-milla instead of Cah-meela, “I know, I did it on purpose," the country singer shot back in jest. “He calls me Cam-milla, Carmichael, Chameleon," she protested and added. "Why is it so hard for him?" “I can’t help that your name is spelled wrong. It’s right there for me to see. It says Cah-milla,” Shelton continued to mock.

However, fans felt Shelton lacked class: “That’s not even close to being funny or a joke, that’s just disrespectful," an online viewer slammed in the YouTube comment section. “It is spelled right. You just need some Spanish or Italian lessons, haha," a fan commented. “No, Blake, it’s spelled right. Maybe you need your eyes checked #TeamCamila," a netizen mocked. Meanwhile, the country music icon did not stop there, he landed backstage to crack a few more cheeky jokes about Cabello. “Is it your puffy sleeves? Is that a pirate shirt?” he inquired about the Fifth Harmony alum's outfit.

Camila Cabello during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 20, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Winter)

“Does your flower squirt? Is it a squirty flower?” he remarked about the sewn-in clothes. “Sounds weird when I say it like that. Almost inappropriate, disgusting,” he reflected for a while over his NSFW language. “That’s what I was gonna say. Very inappropriate,” Cabello sounded irked. Once again, fans criticized the 'God's Country' singer for displaying creepy behaviour around Cabello. "Squirting jokes? Really?" a viewer called Shelton out. "Blake, talking about squirting flowers is just creepy," a fan criticized on X. "Does your flower squirt?” Um WTF? That was disgusting!" a netizen chimed. "Tell me Blake didn't just ask Camilia if her 'flower squirts'!!!?" an online user denounced.

Tell me Blake didn't just ask Camilia if her "flower squirts"!!!? #TheVoice — TomintheShop (@TomintheShop) September 20, 2022

In another instance, the duo displayed their classic frenemy rivalry during the battle round, when Shelton reminisced about bringing a farm goat to the auditions, Cabello took the opportunity to make a wise pass, as per Good Housekeeping. "I actually brought my own goat today," the 'Senorita' singer joked. "Bring them out — just kidding!" However, the audience failed to catch the pun. "This crowd hates me," she reacted dejectedly. That is when Shelton came to her rescue with one of his wisecrack one-liners, "Will you guys please laugh at one of her jokes? Just one of them."

Meanwhile, Cabello confessed that it was an ironic twist of fate that she ended up as a coach. The 'Work From Home' singer revealed that she had first auditioned on 'The Voice' before landing the girl group gig after trying out on X-Factor in 2012. Cabello recalled getting past the first round after performing Aretha Franklin's 'Respect', but then she bailed, as per People. "I don't even know if I can say the rest of the story," she said. "I did make it in the producer round, not the TV round. I never auditioned for the coaches." "And then I was like, I really wanted to meet One Direction, and I knew that they were gonna perform for X Factor. So I was like, 'I'm just gonna risk it and not do The Voice and audition for X Factor.' And then I did end up meeting One Direction," she concluded.